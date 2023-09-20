Tomfoolery On Tremont will present stand-up comedian Tom Thakkar this Sunday, Sept. 24 at 7 p.m., at the Renwick Mansion, 901 Tremont Ave., Davenport.

Thakkar is a comedian you may have seen on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, “Comedy Central’s Stand Up Presents,” “This Week at the Comedy Cellar,” “Conan,” and as the host of Comedy Central’s “Stand Up with Tom Thakkar.”

Thakkar performed on The Tonight Show on NBC in October 2021.

He spent the first half of 2020 writing sketches and jokes for SyFy’s “The Movie Show,” and before that, he was the co-host of “You Up with Nikki Glaser” on SiriusXM.

Currently, he hosts the podcast “Stand By Your Band,” and when the world isn’t shut down by a pandemic, he does stand-up all around country and all around New York as a regular at The Comedy Cellar, Caroline’s on Broadway, New York Comedy Club, Stand Up New York, and more, according to his bio.

Other credits include Just For Laughs, Doug Loves Movies, This Might Help with Matt Braunger, Bridgetown Comedy Festival, The Stand Up Show with Jon Dore, and First Nations Comedy Experience.

Tickets for Sunday’s show (doors open at 6 p.m.) re $15 in advance, available HERE. For more about Tomfoolery on Tremont, click HERE.