Polyrhythms will join Sound Conservatory to present John Daversa & Tal Cohen: The Art of Duo at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, July 1, at the Sound Conservatory, 1600 2nd Ave., Rock Island.

Breaking boundaries and feeding on each other’s inspiration, The Art of Duo presents expressions of Tal Cohen (piano) and Grammy-Award-winning artist John Daversa (trumpet/EVI) for a night of improvisation.

You can sip on your favorite cocktail and enjoy a pastry, with service by the Holiday Inn of Rock Island. Private tables are available.

