Wynonna Judd will bring her The Judds: The Final Tour to Moline’s Vibrant Arena on Feb. 10, 2023.

The Judds: The Final Tour will be continuing in 2023, including Wynonna Judd in an all-star lineup Feb. 10, 2023 at Vibrant Arena at The MARK, with Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town, and Martina McBride.

Wynonna and her friends packed the initial 11-date arena tour (which began Sept. 30) with shows that encapsulated a lifetime of timeless music and heart, according to a Monday tour release. The 2023 tour extension will kick off Jan. 26 in Hershey, Penn.

Citi is the official card of The Judds: The Final Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Monday, Oct. 24th at 10 a.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, click HERE.

Naomi Judd, left, and Wynonna Judd, of The Judds, perform at the “Girls’ Night Out: Superstar Women of Country,” in Las Vegas, April 4, 2011. Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds and mother of Wynonna and Ashley Judd, died on April 30, 2022. She was 76. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. at The Judds website.

“I have never felt so overwhelmed by this much love and support,” Wynonna, 58, said in the tour release. “The emotions that flow while listening to the different generations of fans sing back to me each night has been other-worldly.

“I am so humbled by every artist that has come to sing with me on this tour. They’ve all managed to bring something so unique to The Judds music and I can say that no two shows are the same. It has been so life-giving,” she said. Her mother Naomi died by suicide at 76 on April 30, 2022.

“The decision to add 15 more shows was a no-brainer for me,” Wynonna said in the release. “The fans have been such a gift during my time of grieving and honoring my mother in song. What an amazing season this is. I look so forward to continuing the celebration of the music that has changed my life forever.

“In my 39 years of performing, these shows have truly been some of my absolute favorite experiences ever and I look forward to making new memories with the fans and guest artists in 2023,” she said.

Wynonna, Naomi, and Ashley Judd appear during Wynonna’s concert in Ashland, Ky., on Jan. 19, 2002. (John Flavell/The Daily Independent via AP, File)

The Judds are celebrated for a rarely-interrupted stretch of 14 No. 1 hits when every single of theirs released by RCA landed in the Billboard Top 10, according to the tour release.

The Judds dominated touring in the 1980s with 20 Top 10 hits, have sold more than 20 million albums and blazed a trail for duos and women who have followed them. Together, The Judds have 16 Gold, Platinum, and multi-Platinum albums and longform videos, led by two-time Platinum albums “Why Not Me” and “The Judds Greatest Hits.”