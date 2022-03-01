A familiar face in the Quad Cities since 2019, Ben Gougeon has taken on a new role with the nonprofit Quad City Arts — as the first person in the new position of events coordinator.

“A lot of what we do is events-based and involves a lot of logistics and moving parts,” executive director Kevin Maynard said Tuesday. “This role will focus on streaming those logistics — finding a venue, caterer, and coordinating equipment, rental, etc.”

The events coordinator will allow the Quad City Arts program coordinators (like for visiting artists and visual arts) “more time to focus on their programs and truly improve the experience and the offerings for our community,” he said.

A veteran actor, former artistic director for Davenport Junior Theatre and production assistant at WHBF Local 4, “Ben was a perfect fit for his role because he has experience setting up a number of events in New York City and his background in theatre is very beneficial,” Maynard said. “After all, a theatre production is an event.

Gougeon’s television credits include “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Bull,” “The Deuce,” and “Little America.”

“Ben is also great to work with and fits in well with the entire Quad City Arts team,” he added.

Gougeon (who lives in Rock Island) grew up in northern Michigan, but went to graduate school at Western Illinois University in Macomb. After spending 11 years living and working in NYC as an actor, he moved to the QCA in 2019 to raise a family “with my amazing partner Liz, who was born and raised in the area,” he said recently.

Gougeon did a recent interview for the Quad City Arts blog, and here are some of his answers:



What is your biggest achievement/goal/moment of success to date – personal or professional?

“Oh gosh. I mean, the most recognizable would certainly be some of the TV acting work I’ve done. One of my favorites there was getting to be on ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.’ I love that show! I got to do a scene with Alex Borstein, who plays Susie. She won an Emmy for that season, so I like to think I hold a tiny, tiny part of that…ha! Also, getting to work with Maggie Gyllenhaal on ‘The Deuce’ was incredible. To work with someone of her stature, and seeing the excellence, professionalism, and grace with which she goes about her business was amazing to witness firsthand. Personally though, it’s hands down the birth of my son. He’s 18 months old and just the most incredible little fellow.”

How did you first learn about Quad City Arts?

“We live in the Broadway District in Rock Island, so frequently walk through the downtown area. I knew it was there, but my first real ‘experience’ with the organization was attending last year’s Chalk Art Festival. We brought the kids down, watched the artists at work, danced to some great music, and had a wonderful time! But as I’ve learned more about the organization, it’s truly amazing all the work and programs that Quad City Arts plays a role in: Metro Arts, Riverssance, Festival of Trees, Visiting Artists and the Performing Arts Signature Series, among others. They have such an incredible reach into so many facets of our community.”



What are you most excited for in your role at Quad City Arts?

“Getting the chance to see and meet all the incredible artists that Quad City Arts works with, both locally and those they bring into our community. One of the things I really miss about New York is the sheer amount of cultural events, performances, and experiences that are at your fingertips, and it’s great to see an organization that’s dedicated to supporting and promoting artists in so many mediums.”

Gougeon was the lead in the Mockingbird on Main production of “An Oak Tree,” Nov. 26-Dec. 5, 2021 in downtown Davenport.



What is your favorite arts experience in the Quad Cities?

“That’s a tough question to answer, as I moved here just a few months before the COVID struck and the world shut down, and with our little guy, we’ve been very selective with what sort of public experiences we’ve engaged in. But I really love the Figge, and saw a wonderful production of ‘The Goat; or Who Is Sylvia?’ by the QC Theatre Workshop. Also, the QCSO is phenomenal!”

If you could have a drink with any artist living or dead, who would it be?

“Samuel Beckett. His writing hits me in such a visceral way that, to me, always speaks to the hope in humanity that we need to continue to cultivate.”

The QC Arts team still is looking for the right person to succeed Kaleigh Trammell, who left in January to work for the Quad Cities Community Foundation. For the past two and a half years, she was the administrator for Festival of Trees and the Arts Dollars grant program.

For more information on Gougeon, visit his website. For more on Quad City Arts, visit its website.