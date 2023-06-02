Good grief! Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the rest of the Peanuts gang are kicking off summer 2023 at the Figge Art Museum in a new exhibit opening Saturday.

The immortal comic strip debuted Oct. 2, 1950, and explored the emotional themes of everyday life, including friendship, disappointment, faith, and tolerance, according to a museum release. Schulz’s drawings coupled with his storytelling transformed images of daily life into art that captured the humor, vulnerability, and dignity of the human spirit, the release said.

The new Figge Art Museum exhibit runs from June 3 to Sept. 2, 2023.

“The Life and Art of Charles M. Schulz” will make its Figge debut on Saturday, June 3 in the third-floor gallery, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. Explore the personal history of Peanuts creator Charles Schulz (1922-2000) and his role as the inspiration and artistic talent behind the famous comic strip and its unique cast of characters. Follow Schulz from his Minnesota roots to his life in California and see the development of the characters that make up the unique world of Peanuts we know today.

Schulz’s persistent dedication to the art, wit, and wisdom of Peanuts revolutionized the art of the

comic strip. For 50 years, he researched, wrote, designed, and drew each Peanuts strip that appeared in daily and Sunday newspapers, producing nearly 18,000 strips.

Charles M. Schulz, circa 1956 (photo by Frank Ross, staff photographer at The Saturday Evening Post).

“Schulz drew on everyday experiences to create entertaining comic strips that everyone can relate to,” said Figge assistant curator Vanessa Sage. “Over a half-century after launching, the strip continues to make its mark all over the world.”

Appearing in just seven newspapers in 1950, the popularity of Peanuts and its influence spread quickly throughout the U.S. and the world. By 2000, it was the most successful comic strip in newspaper history, appearing in over 40 languages, in 75 countries, in more than 2,600 newspapers, and with over 355 million readers.

The strip and its characters were also the inspiration for nearly 50 television specials, two

plays, four movies, a symphonic concerto, numerous books, and thousands of licensed products.

Peanuts products became a billion-dollar worldwide industry, and Schulz became the highest paid, most widely read cartoonist in history.

Snoopy, by Charles M. Schulz, American (1922-2000), courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide LLC.

“Schulz’s remarkable ability to connect with his audience every single day for 50 years and stay relevant is a testament to his extraordinary talent,” said Figge executive director Michelle Hargrave. “From Snoopy, to Lucy, to Charlie Brown, the humorous anecdotes and lessons of Peanuts are timeless. The nostalgic experience this exhibition creates will resonate with visitors of all ages.”

Featured in the gallery will be 52 original Peanuts comic strips, sketches, photographs, and

elements of Schulz’s studio that tell the full story of the pop culture favorite comic strip. A range of ephemera, including books, memorabilia, and toys will also be on display, many on loan from a Quad-Cities area Peanuts collector.

Charles M. Schulz, American (1922-2000), courtesy of Peanuts Worldwide LLC.

“The Life and Art of Charles M. Schulz” is curated by the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center in Santa Rosa, Calif. The exhibit will be on view through Sept. 2, 2023.

Upcoming companion programs



Programs scheduled with the exhibit include:

It’s an Adventure with Charlie Brown (ages 5-9)

Monday-Thursday, June 5-8 | 9:30-11 a.m.

Members $150 / Non-members $165

Experience an adventure with your favorite Peanuts characters! Students will paint birdhouses for Snoopy’s woodland friends, learn to draw their favorite characters, and more!

Experience an adventure with your favorite Peanuts characters! Students will paint birdhouses for Snoopy's woodland friends, learn to draw their favorite characters, and more!

Thursday, July 15 | FREE Event

Member Reception 5 p.m. | Curator Talk 6:30 p.m.

Learn more about The Life and Art of Charles M. Schulz exhibition now on view by joining us for this talk led by Benjamin Clark, Curator at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center in Santa Rosa, Calif.

Learn more about The Life and Art of Charles M. Schulz exhibition now on view by joining us for this talk led by Benjamin Clark, Curator at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center in Santa Rosa, Calif.

Tuesday-Thursday, July 25-27 | 9:30-11 a.m.

Members $150 / Non-members $165

Create fun exciting, and loveable characters while learning drawing techniques. Students will outline their unique characters and use color to bring them to life.

Create fun exciting, and loveable characters while learning drawing techniques. Students will outline their unique characters and use color to bring them to life.

Tuesday-Thursday, July 25-27 | 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Members $150 / Non-members $165

Create fun exciting, and lovable characters while learning drawing techniques. Students will outline their unique characters and use color to bring them to life.

Create fun exciting, and lovable characters while learning drawing techniques. Students will outline their unique characters and use color to bring them to life.

Thursday, August 10 | 6:30 p.m. | FREE Event

Spend your evening watching Charlie Brown and his lovable crew in this hit movie from 2015! This film is free to attend but seating is limited to 140 and will be on a first-come basis.

For more information about the Figge., visit its website HERE.