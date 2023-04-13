The last performances of Ballet Quad Cities this season — tonight, April 13 and Saturday, April 22 — will be bittersweet for veteran dancers Claire Cordano and Nicholas Bartolotti.

Nick Bartolotti and Claire Cordano have been Ballet Quad Cities favorites since 2019 (photo by Kelly Bryant).

After four years here, the friendly, tremendously talented pair plan to retire from dancing regularly and both are moving to New York. Ballet QC will present a special program tonight at the Figge Art Museum lobby (225 W. 2nd St., Davenport), inspired by the current “Sporting Fashion” exhibit, and a full program April 22 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Adler Theatre (136 E. 3rd St., Davenport) featuring the iconic “Rite of Spring,” “Bolero” and other dances.

Two new professional dancers already have been hired for the 2023-24 season, and plans are to add two more.

“On a personal level, of course it’s hard,” BQC artistic director Courtney Lyon said Wednesday of Cordano and Bartolotti leaving. “We work closely in the studio with the dancers. We miss them when they leave, but we’ve found over the years, it’s interesting when there’s changes. That gives more opportunities for the dancers who are here, to rise up.”

Bartolotti is 30 and initially will return to work at his mom’s dance studio in New York’s Hudson Valley, near Poughkeepsie. He plans on pursuing a doctorate in physical therapy and continue to work with ballet dancers through that career.

“You know in the back of your head, you’re gonna have to stop dancing full-time 9 to 5, and it’s like what’s next?” Bartolotti said. “For some, it’s choreographing. I never wanted to shut the door on any of those opportunities, but for me, I decided I wanted to go back to school, starting this summer.”

Cordano, 26, has reached new heights with Bartolotti (photo by Kelly Bryant).

He got do a little of physical therapy training during college (kinesiology and injury prevention) at Adelphi University on Long Island, N.Y.

“It’s still dance-adjacent and I can work with dancers and athletes, which I love to do,” Bartolotti said. A lot of physical therapy is rehabilitation for patients after surgery. “It’s a very flexible profession,” he said.

Cordano is just 26, but has had surgeries to her ankles, and plans to continue dancing in some capacity. She’s moving to New York City, where her sister works in finance for PWC, and plans to get into arts administration.

Cordano and Bartolotti (left) in the 2022 BQC production of “The Nutcracker.”

“I’ve been dancing since I was 3 and knew I wanted to pursue it professionally in middle school,” said Cordano, who grew up in Ridgefield, Conn., close to New York City.

She earned her bachelor’s in dance performance at SUNY Purchase College in New York, with concentration in ballet, and a minor in arts management.

“I know there are different avenues I want to explore and passions that I have,” she said Wednesday. The two started at BQC in 2019 and they survived the pandemic.

“We performed outside – we never stopped performing,” Cordano said. “We have done so much in the past four years, that it feels complete for me. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

BQC dancers perform outside on the Outing Club lawn in Davenport.

She hopes to work in arts fundraising and marketing, ideally for a ballet company. Cordano loved choreographing for the first time last August, and that piece will be done at the Figge Thursday night.

“It has sparked my creativity,” she said. “That is also something I can do in the future.”

“I’d love to do more behind-the-scenes development – working with donors, special events,” Cordano said. “I love socializing, which is also why I work at the coffee shop (392 Caffe in downtown Davenport).”

“All my family is on the East Coast, so I can’t wait to be closer,” she said, noting she and Bartolotti may both end of up working in Manhattan.

A close QC family

They both said they’ll miss BQC tremendously.

“It sounds like an exaggeration, but we have become such a close family here,” Cordano said Wednesday. “We do family brunches and dinners on the weekends, all of us as a company. Even just the community here has welcomed us, from all over the United States, with open arms.

Cordano and Bartolotti at the ballet studio in downtown Rock Island, April 12, 2023 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“I’ve definitely put down roots here and it’s going to be hard to leave it all,” she said.

Bartolotti said they felt comfortable among the company from the start.

“We all clicked right away and we all found outside avenues and we’ve been able to combine them,” Cordano said of side jobs. “It really has felt like a tight-knit community for us here.”

There’s no average age where professional ballet dancers step away from performing.

“It’s such a personal thing,” Bartolotti said. “Unfortunately, it’s often because of injury.”

“I think we’ve both known we’ve had other passions as well,” Cordano said. “This is a huge passion of mine – this is what I wanted to be when I grew up, so achieving that is like, OK, what else can we do?”

“I feel like this past year has definitely been the high point for me,” she said. Bartolotti agreed: “It’s felt like the culmination of everything we’ve done up until this point.”

“Everything we’ve done this season, I felt so happy leaving each performance,” Cordano said.

Bartolotti and Cordano dance in “The Nutcracker” (photo by Joe Maciejko).

She said dancing the lead Clara in the last “Nutcracker” was “one of the best experiences of my life, hands down.” She was paired opposite Bartolotti as the prince.

The right time for the “Rite”

No one in the company had danced “Rite of Spring” before, and the pair said it’s a true, exhausting workout.

“This music, it’s incredible,” Bartolotti said. “It’s been very influential.” He noted John Williams was inspired by part of “Rite of Spring” Part II when composing the original “Star Wars.”

BQC first did “The Rite of Spring” in 2014 (photo by Joe Maciejko).

“The Rite of Spring” (music by Igor Stravinsky) caused a sensation at its 1913 Paris premiere and was met with near-riots from the moment the curtain went up on the Ballet Russes dancers. Audiences were not prepared for what was then termed “the dissonance and barbaric rhythms” of the modern music, nor the scene of a pagan ritual celebrating the return of spring and renewal of the earth through the sacrifice of a young maiden, according to the BQC summary.

Though regarded scandalous then, the premiere is now considered to have been the most important in history, and the music now inarguably standing as one of the 20th century’s most visionary works, the BQC says.

The music is divided into two parts—Adoration of the Earth and The Sacrifice—and is subdivided into 13 sections. Each section bears a title descriptive of Stravinsky’s concept. The Adoration of the Earth focuses on group rituals surrounding spring and the earth while The Sacrifice focuses on the tradition of the Ancestors and choosing the Sacrifice.

An image from the 2014 “Rite of Spring” (photo by Joe Maciejko).

The foundation for Stravinsky’s music borrows heavily from Russian folk songs and pagan rituals, and Courney Lyon first choreographed it in 2014. “Lyon has created a unique atmosphere of timelessness with a very specific movement vocabulary for the dancers,” BQC said.

“She distills the narrative to its essence to express the power of tradition, the tension between order and chaos, and the danger of unquestioned ritual. The sleek, dynamic, and dramatic choreographic style is a hallmark of BQC’s productions.”

The dancers are challenged in “Rite,” which is very powerful, Cordano said.

“You feel like such a unit together, we’re dancing as one and the music is so powerful, and I feel like it overpowers us and we are one,” she said. “It’s so exacting.”

Cordano, pictured on the Rock Island riverfront, plans to move to New York City, partly to be close to her family (photo by Kelly Bryant).

“You really have to feed off of each other,” Bartolotti said.

“It’s a different challenge that I’m looking to performing,” Cordano said. “It adds a different element that can be so powerful – seeing a group do that together.”

Being real friends off stage helps the dancers move as one, as a tight group on stage, she said.

2nd time with new company

The 2014 Adler production of “Rite” was with live music, by Orchestra Iowa (both in Davenport and Cedar Rapids), which won’t be part of this time.

It was so controversial at its premiere in part because audiences were used to seeing traditional ballet (in tutus and pointe shoes), and Stravinsky offered unconventional music and an unconventional story, Lyon said this week.

“Stravinsky had just done ‘The Firebird’ and ‘Petrushka’ a few years prior, which are more traditional narrative – clear-cut stories, comfortable to audiences,” she said. “When he got to ‘The Rite of Spring,’ it was like nothing anyone had ever heard before.

“Over a hundred years later, people still find it difficult to listen to, but the more you listen to it, the cooler it is,” Lyon said. “The more layers you notice. Sometimes, the first time you take it, it sounds like a lot of noise.”

BQC’s “Bolero” will be part of the varied April 22 program at the Adler (photo by Joe Maciejko).

Adding dance helps the audience focus on the story and music, literally bringing them to life.

“If I’ve done my job well, you’ll be able to appreciate the music,” the choreographer said. “This score is so interesting and challenging.”

Lyon spent four weeks choreographing it originally, and she’s kept the same direction for the new dancers.

“They all have to work really closely together,” she said, noting several move as one in an ensemble. “there’s no room for interpretation. They really have to work closely. There’s no goofing around in rehearsals.”

“Rite of Spring” features a lead, Madeleine Rhode, who’s known as the sacrifice in the story.

BQC dancer Madeleine Rhode

Rhode, 23, also is in her fourth season with BQC. “I’m really looking forward to it,” she said of “Rite of Spring.”

“It’s really exciting to hear new music I’m unfamiliar with and try and find the ins and outs,” Rhode said. “I don’t mind dancing as a group, because feeling each other and dancing as a unit, I know from other companies and watching other ballets, it’s so satisfying to watch.

“When you have any large number of people doing the exact same thing, I find that so satisfying,” she said. “To be part of that, I love that aspect. But to be able to have my own story and be able to break off and have my own character, is just incredible.”

Lyon set it in a timeless way – the first section is about the earth and dawning of spring, and the second is where the old leader (Mahalia Zellmer) returns to the group, and there’s a power struggle between the two leaders.

Courtney Lyon, artistic director of Ballet Quad Cities, choreographed “The Rite of Spring.”

All the dancers are in soft ballet shoes (not the traditional pointe shoes, when they move on their toes), and many times, they are close to the ground, Lyon said.

She went on to choreograph Stravinsky’s “Firebird” and “Petrushka,” which were done by BQC after “Rite.” They’re all “bucket list” ballets for dancers.

“They’re iconic ballet pieces, absolutely,” Lyon said. “I feel so fortunate to have the opportunities I’ve had, with Ballet Quad Cities and the partnerships we’ve had – with the Figge, Orchestra Iowa. Of course, you’re hungry for these great composers.”

Some pieces on the April 22 program were done earlier this year – Debussy’s “Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun” and J.S. Bach’s “Concerto for Two Couples” were at The Outing Club in February’s Love Stories.

“They’re so nice and they really deserve to be seen on a proscenium stage, fully lit,” Lyon said of the Adler. BQC has performed at the Adler over the past year, in last April’s “Alice in Wonderland,” last October’s “Our Will to Live” (an Out of Darkness program), and the December “Nutcracker.”

BQC last danced to Ravel’s famous “Bolero” in the 2021 Love Stories at Outing Club, and that also deserves a bigger audience, she said. “This is the first time it’s been done on the Adler stage.”

Fashioning a Figge program

The free BQC program tonight at the Figge is bringing selected pieces of “Sporting Fashion: Outdoor Girls 1800 to 1960” (on the museum’s third and fourth floors) to life with costumed dancers. The exhibit (free all this month) from the FIDM Museum at the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising in Los Angeles reflects over 150 years of fearless fashion, with 64 fully accessorized ensembles comprised from more than 480 historic objects.

Kira Roberts in a ranching outfit for tonight’s 6:30 ballet program in the Figge lobby.

Lyon got a copy of the full exhibit catalog and was inspired to choose which characters to feature – six dances from five choreographers:

Tennis 1880s: choreographed by Madeleine Rhode; danced by Madeline Kreszenz.

choreographed by Madeleine Rhode; danced by Madeline Kreszenz. Ranching 1930s : choreographed by Mahalia Zellmer; danced by Kira Roberts.

: choreographed by Mahalia Zellmer; danced by Kira Roberts. Swimming 1950s : choreographed by Emily Kate Long; danced by Isabelle Millet.

: choreographed by Emily Kate Long; danced by Isabelle Millet. Ice Skating 1870s : choreographed by Courtney Lyon; danced by Eleanor Ambler, Stephanie Eggers, and Jillian Van Cura.

: choreographed by Courtney Lyon; danced by Eleanor Ambler, Stephanie Eggers, and Jillian Van Cura. Boxing 1940s and Roller Derby 1940s (a duet) : choreographed by Emily Kate Long; danced by Sierra DeYoung and Claire Cordano.

: choreographed by Emily Kate Long; danced by Sierra DeYoung and Claire Cordano. Motorcycling 1930s: choreographed by Claire Cordano; danced by Mahalia Zellmer with Nicholas Bartolotti.

The program will be in the Figge Grand Lobby, at 6:30 p.m., preceded by a cash bar and buffet. Admission to the Figge is free every Thursday evening from 5-8 p.m.

“At the exhibit, I took away the colors and textures – it’s so vibrant,” Lyon said. “We’re used to wearing black all the time. I needed the music to be really colorful music and to have a lot of texture.”

She also tried to have the music reflect each time period of the era – Aaron Copland will be featured in the 1930s ranching piece.

The ice-skating segment doesn’t use skates, but has the dancers in colorful socks, sliding and gliding on the floor.

Costumes have been pulled together from various sources, including borrowing one from Circa ’21 for Kira Roberts as the rancher.

Madeline Kreszenz rehearsed the Tennis 1880s ballet (set to Scott Joplin ragtime music) at the BQC Rock Island studio on April 12, 2023.

Rhode choreographed her first piece, for tonight, in the tennis one (using ragtime music of Scott Joplin).

There is no tennis ball, but the dancer uses a racquet and she hands it off to an audience member. After her warm-up, she grabs the racquet back, and Rhode said the audience becomes an opponent in a way.

“I’ve also played tennis, so I’m very familiar with the game. I grew up playing tennis,” she said. “I never had the opportunity to choreograph before, so being on the other end, and be able to have my vision come to life, is great.”

Tickets for the April 22 performance are $25 for adults, $20 students and seniors, and $15 for kids 12 and under, available HERE.