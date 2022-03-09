The Augustana College Department of Theatre presents “The 39 Steps,” this weekend, March 10-13, 2022.

Mix a Hitchcock masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python and you have “The 39 Steps,” a fast-paced, farcical, whodunit spoof, according to a college release. This two-time Tony and Drama Desk Award winner — written by Patrick Barlow and John Buchan, and directed by Jeffrey Coussens — is packed with nonstop laughs and theatrical hijinks galore.

“This play is based on the 1935 Alfred Hitchcock film of the same name, which is based on a 1915 adventure novel penned by author John Buchan. However, you don’t have to know anything about Alfred Hitchcock movies or spy novels to fully enjoy this production,” Coussens said in the Augie release.

“It is really a zany, laugh-out-loud comedy that pays homage to Hitchcock in a wild farcical fashion. I think that it is a significant statement for us to present this play now, because after living with a pandemic for the last two years, and confronting unfolding tragic news on a daily basis, we could all use some comic relief, and this production delivers it,” he said.

The cast features Will Crouch, Sarah Walton, Roger Pavey, Jr. and Aiden Lenehan. Tickets can be purchased at Augustana.edu/tickets.

Performances will all take place in the Brunner Theatre Center, 3750 7th Ave., Rock Island. For additional information, contact the Ticket Office at tickets@augustana.edu or 309-794-7306.