Artist Anne Lindberg has got the world on a string — many, many strings.

The New York-based artist has installed a new exhibit, “think like the river,” in a fourth-floor gallery at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The museum calls it “a tonal landscape of color and light by casting thousands of threads across the span” of the gallery.

A view of the new Anne Lindberg exhibit, “think like the river,” conceived in recognition of the QC location along the Mississippi River.

Poet Ginny Threefoot collaborated on this conceptually rich project centered on the subject of water, conceived with an awareness of the museum’s location along the Mississippi River, according to a Figge release.

“Lindberg’s think like the river probes the connection between this community and the river, through an immersive installation which in addition to blending poetry and drawing also explores the way we perceive color and light.” said Figge Assistant Curator Joshua Johnson.

The chromatic thread installation will occupy the central space of the gallery, rising, falling and twisting in space, encouraging visitors to walk around and under the work. This work will be in conversation with a multi-panel 25-foot-wide graphite and colored pencil drawing at one end of the gallery and Threefoot’s poem on the other. The drawing and the text will mirror each formally and conceptually as they converse across the space.

References to water and the river became a focus for Lindberg when she read Threefoot’s poem “think like the river,” a piece which entertains a possibility of a closer union with the natural world. Across cultures, the river is a metaphor for the constancy of change and uncertainty in both nature and the human condition. Ideas of water lines, currents, flow, and immersion provide points of departure for this dialogue between art and poetry.

Visitors can walk under the unique installation, which will be on display through Sept. 4, 2022.

“We have so many incredible exhibitions come in and out of the Figge all the time, but it is always special to have an exhibition created by an artist specifically for the Figge and this community,” Figge executive director Michelle Hargrave said in the museum release. “Lindberg’s Mississippi River inspiration connects the local visitors with her impactful message.”

The convergence of visual art and language will stimulate a fluid dialogue of ideas about the inner and outer worlds of mind and landscape.

Anne Lindberg: think like the river is sponsored by Humanities Iowa (Premier Sponsor) and Modern Woodmen of America and Carolyn Levine & Leonard Kallio Trust (Contributing Sponsors). The exhibition will be on view through Sept. 4.

Companion programming includes:

Thursday, August 4, 6:30 p.m.

In collaboration with River Action and the Native American Coalition of the Quad Cities, explore the history of the Mississippi river in our region, in connection with the “think like the river” exhibition.

Thursday, August 25, 6:30 p.m.

Join Dr. David Cunning, Professor and Chair of the philosophy department at the University of Iowa, as he explores themes from the think like the river as they relate to the work of 17th-century philosopher and scientist, Margaret Cavendish.

For over 35 years as a visual artist, Lindberg (based in Ancramdale, N.Y., two hours north of New York City) has been working within a broad definition of drawing in two and three dimensions. Her work currently includes graphite and colored pencil drawings on mat board, composed of thousands of individual lines; and architecturally scaled, site-responsive sculptural installations made with volumes of fine chromatic thread pulled taut through space, according to her bio.

While this work has a basis in abstraction, embedded within its formal and material language are concerns of time, sequence, and causality, and a drive to speak about what is private, vulnerable, fragile, and perceptive of the human condition.

For more information, visit the artist website.