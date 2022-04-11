The rock band Three Days Grace — with Wage War & Zero 9:36 — will perform at The Rust Belt, East Moline, on Tuesday, July 19.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 15, and are $40.99 for general admission and $60.99 for the party pit, available HERE.

Three Days Grace is partnering with PLUS1 so that $1 of every ticket will go to support tornado recovery efforts in Mayfield, Kentucky.

PLUS1 is a leading charity that mobilizes cultural leaders to bring visibility, awareness and funding for social and environmental justice. For more information on how the proceeds are being used, contact PLUS1 at hello@plus1.org.

Three Days Grace’s new album, “Explosions,” is due out on May 6.

Three Days Grace on Monday shared their new music video for “Lifetime” off their forthcoming seventh studio album, “Explosions” (due out May 6th via RCA Records). The music video was filmed in the town of Mayfield, Ky., which was devastated on Dec. 10, 2021 when an EF4 tornado tore through western Kentucky.

This hit home for the band, as guitarist Barry Stock lives in the area, and they taped the music video for the song in the town to raise awareness and funds to help them rebuild, according to a tour release. Ticket proceeds will benefit the Mayfield Tornado Relief Fund and Mayfield Independent School District.

The band shared, “Lifetime is about loss. It also speaks to the human condition to push forward and put one foot in front of the other even when you wake up and your world is turned upside down. Barry lives 2 hours to the north of Mayfield and when the tornado struck he not only knew people directly affected but days later found photos and debris in his own backyard; hitting, in more ways than one, close to home.

“The Mayfield community has shown hope and resilience in the face of unimaginable devastation,” the band release said. “When we discussed how we wanted to visually portray this song the story of Mayfield immediately came up. We travelled down to Kentucky from Toronto in March. To see it all with our own eyes and to meet some of the families while overwhelming at times it was also a reminder to us and hopefully to all of you that while there is suffering there is also hope, resilience and strength around every corner all over the world.”

The multi-platinum selling Canadian band will perform in cities throughout the U.S. and Canada, from mid-April through November 2022.

Since 2003, Three Days Grace has staked a spot amongst the hard rock vanguard, breaking records, toppling charts, moving millions of units worldwide, the release said. In 2015, “Human” marked the group’s second straight #1 slot on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums Chart as well as their fourth consecutive debut in Top 20 of the Top 200.

It spawned two #1 singles “Painkiller” and “I Am Machine,” signaling their 13th overall and 5th consecutive number ones on the U.S. Active Rock Radio chart. Moreover, the four-piece consistently averaged a staggering 3.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify—remaining one of the most listened to rock bands in the world, the release said.

For more information, visit the band website.