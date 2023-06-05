The legendary Three Dog Night will perform at Davenport’s Adler Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

The band, now in its fifth decade, claims that in 1969 through 1974, no other group achieved more top 10 hits, moved more records, or sold more concert tickets, according to a tour release Monday.

Three Dog Night, which formed in 1968, will perform at Davenport’s Adler Theatre on Sept. 28, 2023.

Three Dog Night hits weave through the fabric of pop culture today, whether on the radio where they are heard daily; in TV commercials or in major motion pictures – including songs like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come).” “Joy to the World,” “Black and White,” “Shambala” and “One.”

The band maintains an aggressive, year-round touring schedule of over 90 dates a year, performing their hit-filled concerts for generation-spanning audiences, the release said. The band’s now-famous name refers to native Australian hunters in the outback who huddled with their dogs for warmth on cold nights; the coldest being a “three dog night.”

The band has had 21 consecutive Top 40 hits, including three No. 1 singles, and 11 Top 10s, and 12 straight RIAA Certified Gold records.

Three Dog Night — seen in a Las Vegas show in 2016 — still plays over 90 dates a year.

Created in 1968 by Danny Hutton, Three Dog Night recorded the music of the best (and mostly undiscovered) new songwriters of their time including Harry Nilsson, Randy Newman, Elton John, Laura Nyro, Paul Williams, and Hoyt Axton among many others.

Since 1986, the band has performed over 2,500 shows, including two Super Bowls.

Tickets for the Adler concert ($45 to $75) go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m., available at Ticketmaster and the Adler Theatre box office, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. For more information, visit the band website HERE.