Due to extreme hot weather anticipated for Thursday, Aug 24, the Mississippi Valley Blues Society (MVBS) is moving its free concert from Schwiebert Park to The Stern Center in downtown Rock Island.

MVBS.org and the city of Rock Island have partnered for a Summer Concert Series fundraiser at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Stern Center, 1713 3rd Ave., Rock Island, featuring Kara Grainger.

Kara Grainger will perform at Rock Island’s Stern Center at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.

Originally from Australia, Grainger has made a name for herself in the American blues scene with her unique blend of soulful ballads, gritty blues, and funky grooves, according to an MVBS release. She has released multiple albums, toured extensively, and collaborated with some of the most respected names in the industry.

Grainger’s music is called “a force to be reckoned with, featuring a potent mix of old-school blues traditions and modern-day flair,” according to a Monday release.

Her fearless and innovative approach to the blues has earned her a reputation as one of the most exciting artists in the scene. With inspiration from legends like Bonnie Raitt, Taj Mahal, and Jimi Hendrix, Kara has created a sound that is all her own. Check out her song “Favorite Sin.”

For more information, visit Grainger’s website HERE.