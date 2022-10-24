Ther new Comedy Sportz Quad Cities will open on Friday, Nov. 11 at the Spotlight Theatre, Moline.

Tickets are now on sale for the first weekend of the newly reorganized ComedySportz Quad Cities, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12.

The improv comedy shows will be at 7 p.m. at Spotlight Studio, in the lower level of The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline.

For more information, visit ComedySportzQC.com

ComedySportz is a fast-paced, all-ages improvisational comedy show that uses audience suggestions in a highly competitive “game” between a red team and a blue team. The teams compete for the most laughs. There is no script or plan prior to each performance resulting in non-stop laughs for the players and audience.

ComedySportz QC encourages loyal fans to follow on social media at their new Facebook page, and can also be found on Instagram at @cszqc.

They will have shows every Friday and Saturday thereafter, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, available HERE. For more information on ComedySportz Quad Cities, click HERE.