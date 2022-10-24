Tickets are now on sale for the first weekend of the newly reorganized ComedySportz Quad Cities, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 11-12.
The improv comedy shows will be at 7 p.m. at Spotlight Studio, in the lower level of The Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline.
ComedySportz is a fast-paced, all-ages improvisational comedy show that uses audience suggestions in a highly competitive “game” between a red team and a blue team. The teams compete for the most laughs. There is no script or plan prior to each performance resulting in non-stop laughs for the players and audience.
ComedySportz QC encourages loyal fans to follow on social media at their new Facebook page, and can also be found on Instagram at @cszqc.
They will have shows every Friday and Saturday thereafter, starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, available HERE. For more information on ComedySportz Quad Cities, click HERE.