Country stars Tim McGraw and Jake Owen will headline the first Tailgate N’ Tallboys music festival in Clinton, Iowa, on June 8-10, 2023.

USA Concerts on Thursday announced the lineup for the fest on the Clinton Riverfront, at 101 S 1st Street, Clinton.

Tim McGraw (who will be in Clinton next June 9, 2023) performs onstage during the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on Sept. 20, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

“USA Concerts is delighted for the partnership to bring a star-studded lineup to Iowa,” according to a Thursday release on the lineup. The scheduled acts are:

Thursday, June 8 – Mitchell Tenpenny, Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Cooper Alan.

Mitchell Tenpenny, Lainey Wilson, Jackson Dean, and Cooper Alan. Friday, June 9 – Tim McGraw, Jake Owen, Jo Dee Messina and Alexandra Kay.

Tim McGraw, Jake Owen, Jo Dee Messina and Alexandra Kay. Saturday, June 10 – Jelly Roll, Chase Rice, Warren Zeiders, and Chase Matthew.

The festival will be hosted by Chelcie Lynn and the DJ will be DJ Cliffy D.

“The Tailgate N’ Tallboys festival will be a huge economic driver for the city of Clinton and our surrounding communities,” Andy Sokolovich, President & CEO of Grow Clinton, said Thursday.

“People love a sense of place and well-being. Undoubtedly, live music plays a critical role in economic development,” he said. “From acts like Tim McGraw to Jake Owen, we have positioned ourselves as a destination for country music fans across the Midwest.

“We welcome lovers of festivals and music alike that want to visit our community, have a great time, and enjoy what only the Greater Clinton Region can provide,” Sokolovich said.

Tickets are $70 general admission for June 8 and $100 each for June 9 or 10, with three-day passes for $100 to $140, available HERE. For more information on Tailgate N’ Tallboys, visit the Facebook page or event website.