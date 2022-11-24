Get into the holidays spirit as the legendry Plaids come back to Earth to spread yuletide joy with plaid tidings!

Timber Lake Playhouse (TLP) closes the 2022 season with ‘Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings,’ a musical featuring the greatest holiday hits of the ages. Filled with Christmas standards that have all been “Plaid-erized,” the Plaids return for another posthumous performance to bring harmony into a discordant world. Fans will love familiar favorites, from comedy routines to sounds of the season.

(timberlakeplayhouse.org)

Directed by TLP alumn Lee Adami, ‘Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings’ spotlights the talents of a “real-life” quartet, Callan Roberts (Francis), Zac Richey (Smudge), Quinn Rig (Jinx) and Kelan Smith (Sparky). According to a release:

Before they were singing and dancing in their snazzy plaid jackets, they were “Singin’ for Grandma”, a Chicago-based barbershop quartet founded in December of 2018. Named for one of their favorite college professors who always advised them to “sing for grandma,” these Columbia College grads formed a group focused on singing original songs and arrangements of classics for friends, family, classmates, and professors. Their very first song was a Valentine’s Day tune performed for the teacher that gave them their namesake. Each member of the group brings their own knowledge and flair, and they’ve always been experts at sharing the spotlight. Timber Lake Playhouse

‘Forever Plaid: Plaid Tidings’ runs December 1-11 at Timber Lake Playhouse, located at 8215 Black Oak Rd., Mt Carroll, IL. For tickets or more information, click here.