Timber Lake Playhouse will continue their fall season with “Defending the Caveman,” a popular one-man comedy opening Sept. 29.

The play was penned by Rob Becker over a three-year period, during which he made an informal study of psychology, sociology and prehistory, according to a TLP release Friday. More than 50 talented actors in 45 countries have performed this record-breaking comedy worldwide.

“Defending the Caveman” is the longest-running solo play in Broadway history and now a celebrated worldwide success, according to Timber Lake in Mount Carroll, Ill.

Translated into 16 languages, “Caveman” has been called an “outrageously funny and surprisingly sweet exploration of the gender gap” (Chicago Sun-Times).

With hysterical observation on contemporary feminism, masculine sensitivity and the erogenous zone, “Defending the Caveman” has found a way to mine the common themes of relationships that goes straight to the funny bone, the TLP release said.

Timber Lake’s production stars Philadelphia native Vince Valentine, who made his stage debut when he was 11 years old at his cousin Anthony’s First Holy Communion with his now legendary comedy bit “Uncle Dominic at the Racetrack.” Fast forward to his 30s, and after taking Paul J. Solari’s Stand-Up Comedy Workshop, Valentine began performing at comedy clubs along the East Coast.

He has starred as Christopher and toured throughout the United States in The Soapranos, an interactive parody of the HBO TV series. Valentine has also starred in Joey and Maria’s Italian Wedding, and The Godfathers Meshuggener Wedding.

He was selected from 1,500 actors as one of five finalists for NBC10’s “Best Summer Gig Ever Traffic Contest”. He also made a guest appearance on “NBC 10! Live” as a panel guest soon after.

Valentine has appeared in the independent film that he cowrote and starred in, “Shut Up And Eat.” Vince was a finalist in Philadelphia’s 93.3 WMMR’s “Philly’s Last Comic Standing” and appeared in the Philadelphia Fringe Festival as a member of the Sketch Comedy Troupe “Skitzoids.”

Valentine has been performing in “Defending the Caveman” since 2004.

The show opens Sept. 29 and runs through Oct. 9. Information and tickets for all Timber Lake Playhouse events are available HERE or by calling the Box Oﬃce at (815) 244-2035. The Box Office is open daily from 10 a.m. until intermission on show days and until 5 p.m. on days without shows.