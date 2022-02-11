With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, Quad Citians may find themselves in the mood to kick back and enjoy a good old romantic comedy. But which are the most popular to choose from?

The crew at CenturyLinkQuote wanted to know, especially since 84% of women and 67% of men in the U.S. chose romantic comedies as their favorite movie genre. Based on data gathered from IMDb, Cosmopolitan, ScreenRant and Ranker, the team compiled a list of the 70 most popular 2000s rom-coms , limiting results to films with an IMDb score of 6.2/10 or higher. They found each movie’s search volume in SEMrush, narrowed the list to the top 11mand used Google Trends to find the movie each state googled most in the past 12 months. The results might surprise you.

So which classic rom-com will each state watch most this Valentine’s Day? According to the data, the Land of Lincoln collectively loves Jennifer Garner in “13 Going on 30” as a girl whose birthday wish is granted by becoming a 30-year-old. In the Hawkeye State, “Serendipity” was the name of the game, as Iowans searched most for the tale of love and destiny.

The most-searched 2000s rom-com in each state (graphic: CenturyLinkQuote)

Romance by the Numbers

Here are some interesting results from the study:

“Serendipity” is the most popular rom-com choice nationwide, with 18 states googling it most last year.

“13 Going on 30” tied with “Sweet Home Alabama” for the lowest IMDb score on the list at 6.2/10, but it’s the most-searched movie in 7 states.

“The Holiday” was tops in six states, and it won the International Film Music Critics Award and the Teen Choice Awards.

“Love Actually” is the most searched rom-com in 5 states. It has the highest IMDb score on the list, at 7.6/10. The film was nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture and won 10 awards, including the 2004 Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award.

The Disney film “Enchanted” is the highest-grossing film on the list, earning $340 million at the box office, but was only searched most in New York, where the film takes place.

You can view the whole report here.

Did your favorite rom-com make the list?