From now through Aug. 29, 2022, Quad City Arts’ Art at the Airport presents oil paintings by Judy Steffens of Wapella, Ill., and acrylic paintings and mixed-media assemblages by Lisa Mahar of Rock Island.

“Love and Ice Cream” by Judy Steffens.

Steffens is a figurative realist oil painter from Central Illinois. Her paintings depict ordinary people on an individual basis to demonstrate an intimacy with the subject and to tell their own unique story.“I let each person’s story take center stage and do not let it get lost in the sea of humanity,” she said in a Friday release from Quad City Arts. “I will include other figures into the scene if it is significant to the story being represented.”

This series on display is inspired by the ordinary people enjoying themselves on the beach, which began when Steffens started painting beachgoers while living in Florida. Despite living in Illinois now, she still returns to Florida to gather new inspiration for this body of work.

A multimedia artwork by Rock Island’s Lisa Mahar.

Mahar is a self-taught artist from Rock Island. She works with a variety of found objects and acrylic paint to create work that reflects how she sees the world around her.

“I intertwine the empowerment of women, along with nature, fantasy and symbolism to create a powerful message,” she said in the release. The expressive work is often filled with color and imagery that transforms ordinary objects into intriguing pieces of art.



Art at the Airport in the QC International Airport gallery is easy to find. It is just across from the gift shop and restaurant and right before the security checkpoint. The gallery never closes, and you will pay just a dollar for parking.

In addition to the airport gallery, the artist’s works can be seen and purchased online HERE.

