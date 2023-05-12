Country star Travis Tritt will bring his new tour to Davenport’s Adler Theatre Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets will cost $45 to $82, on sale starting Friday, May 19 at 10 a.m.

A 60-year-old Georgia native, Travis Tritt has sold over 30 million albums in his career.

Tritt’s albums, seven of which are certified platinum or higher, have led him to amass more than 30 million in career album sales, two Grammy Awards, four CMA Awards, including the CMA Horizon Award (now known as the New Artist Award); a Billboard Music Award for Top New Artist, an invitation to become a member of the world-famous Grand Ole Opry and a devoted fan base that has filled venues coast-to-coast, according to the bio on his website.

The 60-year-old native of Marietta, Georgia is dubbed one of “The Class of ‘89,” which includes Country music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black, and Alan Jackson, who dominated the charts in the ‘90s.

Among his 11 studio albums and numerous charted singles are five number ones and 20 Top 10 hits, including “Help Me Hold On,” “Anymore,” “Can I Trust You with My Heart,” “Foolish Pride,” “Best of Intentions,” “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” “Modern Day Bonnie and Clyde,” “Here’s A Quarter,” “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive,” and more.

Most recently, Tritt released his first original studio album in over a decade, titled “Set In Stone.” The new album, produced by Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, The Highwomen, Sturgill Simpson), features 11 new songs, eight of which were co-written by Tritt.

For more information, visit Tritt’s website HERE.