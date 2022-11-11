Chamber Music Quad Cities will present “A Schubert Sampler” on Sunday, Nov. 13, at 3 p.m. at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral Parish Hall, 121 W. 12th St., Davenport.

CMQC marks the 225th anniversary of Franz Schubert’s birth with performances of his beloved “Trout” Quintet and his seldom heard “Notturno” for piano trio, according to an event release. Rounding out this especially warm and lyrical program are duos by Rossini (Duetto in D Major for cello and bass) and Grieg (the third violin sonata in C Minor).

Sunday’s concert will highlight music from the prolific composer Franz Schubert (1797-1828).

Performing with co-artistic directors Thomas Sauer, piano, and Greg Sauer, cello, are guest musicians Mira Wang, violin, Elizabeth Oakes, viola, and Volkan Orhon, double bass. You can read the musicians’ bios at the CMQC website here.

Tickets for Sunday’s concert are $20 for adults and $5 for students, available HERE and at the door beginning one hour before the concert.