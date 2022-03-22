Three songwriters will perform an eclectic showcase Sunday, March 27th at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, at 309 N. Bishop Hill St., Bishop Hill.

The show will begin with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7 p.m. and is open to guests of all ages. A $20-30 donation is suggested. Below is a quick introduction to each performer:

Crys Matthews

Already being hailed as “the next Woody Guthrie,” D.C. resident Crys Matthews is among the brightest stars of the new generation of social justice music-makers. A powerful lyricist whose songs of compassionate dissent reflect her lived experience as what she lightheartedly calls “the poster-child for intersectionality,” Justin Hiltner of Bluegrass Situation called Matthews’s gift “a reminder of what beauty can occur when we bridge those divides.”

She is made for these times and, with the release of her new, hope-fueled, love-filled social justice album Changemakers, Matthews hopes to take her place alongside some of her heroes in the world of social-justice music like Sweet Honey in the Rock and Holly Near. Of Matthews, ASCAP VP & Creative Director Eric Philbrook says, “By wrapping honest emotions around her socially conscious messages and dynamically delivering them with a warm heart and a strong voice, she lifts our spirits just when we need it most in these troubled times.”

Heather Mae

Unfazed by what a typical pop artist today is “supposed” to look or sound like, Heather Mae, an award-winning songwriter whose evocative vocals and rhythmic piano style call to mind artists like Stevie Nicks and Sara Bareilles, creates intoxicating music that tackles complex topics surrounding mental health, LGBTQ+ issues, self-love, racial injustice, social inequality, and women’s rights.

Inspired by her own personal experiences and identities — a queer, plus-size woman living with Bipolar Disorder — Mae is an on-fire musical and emotional experience. In her most sonically adventurous project yet, “GLIMMER” (2019) — her second produced record and first full length album — breaks the stigma surrounding mental health, reminding us all that we are not alone.

David Singley

David Singley is a songwriter in one the great arts and music epicenters of the Midwest: Minneapolis. As a guitarist schooled in the jazz tradition at Berklee and Indiana, Singley found a comfortable flexibility between proficiency and flow. He has since accompanied an array of notable musicians in numerous genres, performing for over 40 years.

Decades of investigating different points-of-view led Singley to create an album of his own design. This diverse collection of songs is woven together by skilled craftsmanship in rock, country, and jazz. Each song holds its own essential moments that embody the landscape of the song itself. “The Long, Slow Fuse of Night” invites listeners to the vulnerability of Singley’s lived experiences and surrenders to a genuine and ardent intimacy with facing reality while embracing the heart.

For more information, visit HeartlandConnections.com.