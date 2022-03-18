Anneliese van der Pol performed as the last Belle in Broadway’s “Beauty and the Beast,” and she’s in heaven now on tour with the original Belle, Susan Egan, in the new Disney Princesses in Concert.

They are among four women who will bring the shiny show to Davenport’s Adler Theatre on Saturday, March 26 at 7:30 p.m.

A scene from “Disney Princess: The Concert,” coming to the Adler Theatre on March 26.

The juggernaut of Disney stage and screen musicals brings the beloved music in Disney Princess – The Concert, as an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrate all Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of songs, animation, and stories, alongside their magical Music Director and enchanting Prince.

The cast will perform more than 30 favorite Disney Princess and “Frozen” songs, including classics like “Part of Your World,” “Let It Go,” “A Whole New World,” “Colors of the Wind,” and “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”

The performers will share exclusive, hilarious and heartfelt behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the stage and screen. Larger than life animations and visuals accompanying the music will immerse the audience in pure Disney magic.

Concertgoers are encouraged to dress up as their favorite Disney Princess.

“It is for ages 6 to 60; it’s four Broadway stars on stage together,” van der Pol (a 37-year-old native of Holland) said in a recent interview, noting there’s a male narrator. “It’s for people who want live out their VHS days and experience it with their children, their grandchildren. It’s for children and adults alike – it’s a feel-good show.

“What’s really cool about it, when you go to Broadway and see a show, there’s just one princess, one villain, but our show has four princesses encapsulating 12 princesses,” she said. Among roles she takes on are Snow White, Aurora, and Cinderella.

A scene from the Disney concert production, which shows clips from famous Disney animated films on a large LED screen.

Egan sings as Anna and Elsa from “Frozen,” Anneliese said. “It’s a wonderful show; I really believe in it. We’re making so many people happy. We have meet-and-greets before and after the show.

“Seeing these young faces – of young little girls and boys – is incredibly rewarding. They’re just so happy to be there,” she said. “To meet us, real-life Disney princesses. I have to pinch myself often.”

Anneliese was supposed to start the tour in November 2021, and it got pushed back. The 83-city national tour started Jan. 30, 2022.

“We feel like this show is a great escape, to come together in the theater,” she said. “To feel the applause, feel the warmth and energy, not being behind this Zoom situation all the time.”

She is known for portraying Chelsea Daniels, Raven-Symoné’s best friend, on Disney Channel’s record-breaking series, “That’s So Raven” (2003-07) and “Raven’s Home” (2017-2021).

On Broadway, Anneliese was the final actress to play ‘Belle’ in Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” when it closed at The Lunt-Fontanne Theatre in 2007. Anneliese has recorded numerous songs with Sh-K-Boom Records, as well as her favorite single “Over It” with Radio Disney.

From Evita to Belle

At 15 (in 2000), she played Eva Peron in a professional production of “Evita” in Los Angeles. She originally had auditioned for the young mistress, but got the lead.

“I was mature for my age, after doing so much theater with other adults,” Anneliese said. “I had a good sense of self and was able to book the role.”

She was born in Holland and came with her family to the U.S. when she was about 4. Her mother is from New York City.

“Like everybody says,” I came out of my mother’s womb singing,” Anneliese said. “My father was a lovely singer and my mother was an avid theatergoer, a big fan.”

She started in community theater, and her Disney Channel show led to performing on Broadway, which led to the Disney Princess tour.

Anneliese van der Pol was born in Holland and grew up loving “The Little Mermaid.”

Growing up, she loved Ariel in “The Little Mermaid” and Belle in “Beauty and the Beast.”

“I always was a fan of the movie and I saw Susan Egan at the Shubert in Los Angeles, after her Broadway run. I must have been 8 or 9 and thought, I’ve got to play that role,” Anneliese said. “It’s just so full circle that I ended up being the last one. She was the first and she inspired me.”

“Beauty and the Beast” (originally an animated 1991 Oscar Best Picture nominee) was the Mouse House’s first live musical in New York, opening April 18, 1994, starring Susan Egan and Terrence Mann as the eponymous Belle and Beast, respectively.

Susan Egan starred as the first Belle in Broadway’s “Beauty and the Beast,” the first Disney stage musical, opening in 1994.

The musical opened to mixed reviews from critics, but was a massive commercial success and well received by audiences. “Beauty” ran on Broadway for 5,461 performances over the span of 13 years, becoming Broadway’s tenth longest-running production in history.

The show was closing on Broadway (Annelise performed six months) to bring in “The Little Mermaid,” which opened in January 2008. Her last show as Belle featured Donny Osmond as Gaston.

“It was a wonderful thing for the audience, for me, and for the show to end on a high note like that,” Anneliese said.

“I’m incredibly lucky and honored,” she said of being on Broadway. “I pinch myself all the time that I’ve been involved with the Disney Channel family, the theater world for so long. I was nurtured as a child in that family and now I’m able to bring my knowledge and wisdom to the younger children I worked with on ‘Raven’s Home.’

“Disney is growing and changing as well and I’m excited to grow and change with them,” Anneliese said. “This princess concert is newer and fresher, and it’s really an honor to be on stage with these princesses in this show.”

Being on stage with Susan Egan is amazing, she said.

“She’s such a boss,” Anneliese said. “Susan Egan, I’ve been an admirer of my whole life. I had oddly been compared to her my whole life. We both went to the Orange County High School for the Performing Arts. We were students there and we ended up working there as well.”

Susan Egan today.

Every time she did a show in southern California, the review would compare her to Egan.

“It’s full circle to perform with her. She’s incredibly talented and incredibly intelligent as far as on stage and behind the scenes,” Anneliese said. “It’s inspiring; it makes me want to get on the creative end as well.”

Egan told stories of how Disney had never done Broadway before. Disney’s “The Lion King” (which opened in 1997) is the highest-grossing musical in history, at over $8 billion in sales.

“By the time I got in, it was a well-oiled machine,” Anneliese said of “Beauty.”

“I think I was sort of lifting the show from people who knew it was ending, so there was sort of sadness,” she said. “There was a different vibe as far as the cast goes. There were things I stole from her, things we changed. We tell these stories at the Disney Princess concert, these behind-the-scenes stories.”

In the concert, there are clips from the animated films on screen, and they sing 30-plus songs from the movies.

After “Beauty and the Beast,” Egan voiced Meg in the film “Hercules.” Of the touring Disney princesses, Arielle Jacobs performed as Jasmine in “Aladdin”; and Syndee Winters performed as Nala in “The Lion King:” on Broadway.

Egan sings most of the “Beauty and the Beast” excerpts. Anneliese does harmony in a four-part “Part of Your World,” and sings a little of the title “Beauty” song.

“We do it all….every good Disney song you want to hear, we do,” she said. “It’s teaching all the young minds we’re all princesses in our own right. We have prince and princesses inside all of us.”

They don’t wear the characters’ costumes in the show. It’s a concert version (singing as themselves), “which makes it nice for all generations,” she said.

Reveling in Disney’s world

“The thing that’s great about the Disney Channel, it’s great for actors, but what they make is singers, nurturing young singers – Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Selena Gomez, Ashley Tisdale – singers,” Anneliese said.

“I’m hopping along in the Disney world, Disney land,” she said, noting she was very lucky coming into “Beauty.”

Anneliese is thrilled to be part of the sprawling Disney world, from Disney Channel to Broadway to the Disney princess concert.

“I’ve been singing my whole life; theater is what I do best,” she said. “I love television too, sitcoms, and making people laugh. I just had a big audition, and it helped that I already was on television.”

Anneliese said she auditions for TV, theater and film “all the time.” One of those was for “A Beautiful Noise,” the Neil Diamond bio-musical that has its world premiere in Boston this summer.

She has gotten very close with the other three women on the Disney tour.

“Actually, women work really well together and are good at multi-tasking,” Anneliese said. “I was nervous to start this tour, because I hadn’t been away from the house this long, especially in my late 30s. It’s exceeded my expectations.

“It’s wonderful; I love these girls so much,” she said. “There’s nothing bad to say. There’s no juicy ‘Gossip Girl’ behind it, unfortunately and fortunately. They’re inspiring, giving and loving and accepting, and just empathetic.

Anneliese made her name portraying Chelsea Daniels, Raven-Symoné’s best friend, on two Disney Channel TV series.

“I’m growing so much, not only as a performer, but as a woman because of these other women,” Anneliese said.

Disney Princess – The Concert is based on the established touring production, “Broadway Princess Party,” which began as a cabaret show at Feinstein’s/54 Below in NYC in 2015. It garnered critical success and a loyal fan base, including more than 20 million views on YouTube. This new venture is co-produced by Disney Concerts with Broadway Princess Party, LLC.

Tickets ($44.50 to $75.50) are on sale HERE and at the Adler Theatre Box Office, 136 E. 3rd St. VIP Packages are also available here.

You can see a preview of the show on its website.