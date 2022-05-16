Two film projects with Quad Cities connections — “Remembering Forest Grove” and “Complete Bull” — won top honors in their categories at the May 14 Iowa Motion Picture Association awards.

“Remembering Forest Grove” is a 10-minute museum film produced by Emmy award-winning filmmakers Kelly and Tammy Rundle of Moline-based Fourth Wall Films, and earned the top Award of Excellence from IMPA in the Education category.

The short film highlights the history of education in the nation, one-room schools in Iowa, on-camera interviews with former teachers and students of Forest Grove School No. 5, and concludes with a visual summary of the successful seven-year restoration spearheaded by Sharon Andresen and a dedicated group of local volunteers and craftspeople.

The planned TV series “Complete Bull” centers on a young woman who unexpectedly finds herself fighting to save her aging father’s livestock genetics business, only to end up with some unlikely allies among arriving first-generation immigrants who have been forcibly relocated to the Midwest from California amid a climate change-related water shortage.

Celebrating “Complete Bull” awards on May 14 were (L to R): John Victor Allen, Hannah Ruwe, associate producer Annie Waskom, producer and screenwriter Colleen Bradford Krantz, and actress Patricia Holly.

The one-hour pilot episode (mainly filmed in northeast Iowa) won TV awards of excellence from IMPA in the following:

Direction (Medium Form) — Barry Andersson of Edina, Minn.

Director of Photography — Bruce James Bales of Des Moines.

Actor — John Victor Allen of Chicago.

Actress — Hannah Ruwe of Chicago.

Supporting Actor — Philip McKinley of Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Supporting Actress — Miriam Lee of Chicago.

Original Music Score — Benny Wollin of Appleton, Wis.

Live Action Entertainment (Medium Length) — “Complete Bull” show led by producer/writer Colleen Bradford Krantz of Pink Spear Productions, based in Adel, Iowa.

Filming during COVID

“I’m so proud of ‘Complete Bull’,” QC-based casting director Kim Kurtenbach said Monday, noting auditions were held in 2020 by Zoom, partly due to COVID, and many Quad Cities actors were part of filming that summer. “The whole cast and crew was very professional, very top-notch. It felt like the real deal. The script was exceptional; the direction, the story. It’s a great story to tell.”

The pilot was produced by Pink Spear Productions, and was supported in part by a Greenlight Grant from Produce Iowa, the state’s film and TV production office. The cast and crew came from all over the U.S., with the majority from Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

An image from the trailer for “Complete Bull,” which stars Hannah Ruwe.

In the pilot episode, Lainey Dwyer (Chicago actress Hannah Ruwe) reluctantly enters the male-dominated world of livestock insemination when her “real” life hits the skids. But when her father suffers a massive heart attack, she must decide if she will escape back into her familiar past, or assume the shit-kicking role of a high-stakes, cattle insemination mogul.

McKinley — a famed Broadway director and Augustana College alum, originally from the small town of Avon, Ill. — played Lainey’s uncle in the pilot, and Kurtenbach spoke with him Sunday about the Iowa award. “He was on Cloud 9,” she recalled.

“The reason I thought of Phil, I knew he was an actor years ago. That was what he did before he ever got into directing,” Kurtenbach said. “He grew up on a farm.”

Close friends and St. Ambrose alums Kim Kurtenbach and Brian Hemesath, casting director and costume designer, respectively.

Same thing with Emmy-winning designer Brian Hemesath (an assistant costume designer for the Oscar-nominated film “West Side Story”), who grew up in tiny Calmar, Iowa, and worked on “Complete Bull.” “Both of them were farm boys,” Kurtenbach said.

McKinley (who directed the Tony-winning “The Boy From Oz” and the Spider-Man musical “Turn Off the Dark”) noted on his online bio that after more than two decades away from acting, he returned to his performing roots in “Complete Bull.”

“Playing the role of an Iowa farmer, McKinley acquired the skill of artificially inseminating cattle. It’s always good to have a skill to fall back on for the future,” he wrote.

Rebuilding Forest Grove

Forest Grove School — at 24040 Forest Grove Drive, Bettendorf — was built in 1873 and closed in 1957.

Restoration began in 2012 and was completed in 2019. Forest Grove is refurbished to its 1920s appearance and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The restored Forest Grove School is at 24040 Forest Grove Drive, Bettendorf.

“We’re grateful for this award that recognizes the creative quality of the film and the importance of this inspiring Quad Cities’ historic preservation project,” director Kelly Rundle said in a Monday release about IMPA. The Rundles also won the IMPA Award of Excellence in the Education category for their documentary “Over and Under: Wildlife Crossings” in 2021.

The newly restored schoolhouse is open for tours on Saturdays 9:30 a.m. to noon, and Thursdays 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Docents guide tours through the one-room school’s fun exhibits and share details about the country school experience throughout the summer.

Tammy and Kelly Rundle inside the 1873 school.

“Remembering Forest Grove” is available to view exclusively at the schoolhouse. Multiple shorter films about farming, history, and former students and teachers of Forest Grove School, are also accessible via an interactive kiosk in the museum..

The Rundles are in post-production on the feature-length documentary about the school — “Resurrecting Forest Grove” — which will premiere in 2023 for Forest Grove School’s sesquicentennial celebration. For more information on Fourth Wall, click HERE. For more information about Forest Grove School No. 5, click HERE.

Next steps for “Complete Bull”

Colleen Bradford Krantz (producer and screenwriter of “Complete Bull”) is a former journalist who formed Pink Spear Productions in 2016. She worked closely with Screen Actors Guild and the Clayton County Public Health Department to ensure health and safety was a paramount picture during the 2020 filming, which strictly limited numbers of cast and crew.

“Complete Bull” is being shopped among TV networks, streaming platforms and potential production partners.

An agent at United Talent Agency (UTA) is now shopping the series around to various streaming platforms and potential production partners. The IMPA awards will give the series’ potential a big lift, Krantz said Monday.

“I do think it draws attention that we can put together a strong team in the Midwest, which everybody’s not always convinced about,” she said. “I think this can only help.”

If “Complete Bull” does get picked up and new episodes ordered, the network or streaming platform may want to re-shoot the pilot with a different cast, but it wouldn’t be difficult to reunite the existing one, Krantz said.

“I don’t think it would be hard at all to bring our team together,” she said. “People liked what we were doing.”

For more information and a “Complete Bull” trailer, visit the film website.