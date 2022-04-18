Nashville singer-songwriter Halley Neal will perform Saturday, April 23, at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, and the next night, on April 24, the venue hosts Rags and Riches, a pop-rock duo of brothers Tanner and Peyton Whitt.

Bishop Hill Creative Commons is at 309 N. Bishop Hill St, Bishop Hill, Ill. Shows will begin with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7. A $10-20 donation is suggested.

Halley Neal

Halley Neal is a folk-pop singer and songwriter based in Nashville, Tenn., and is the girlfriend of Sam Robbins, who has played in the area several times. Inspired by artists like Joni Mitchell and Shawn Colvin, Neal’s sound combines inspiration of folk music from the 1970s and late ’90s, according to her bio.

Graduating from Berklee College of Music in 2019, Neal was chosen from the graduates to perform a song at Berklee’s Commencement Concert at Agganis Arena. The concert honored the 2019 Berklee honorary doctorates Missy Elliot, Justin Timberlake, and Alex Lacamoire, who all attended the show.

In her final semester at Berklee, Halley collaborated with artist Plot Twist and her former band Rose & Kennedy to write and release a single called “Lover,” which shortly after gained notable traction on TikTok. Since its release in July 2019, the song has gained over 27 million streams and has seen global acclaim with covers and TikToks of the song posted by people from all over the world.

Shortly after graduating from college, Neal moved to Nashville, where in her first few months, she was a chosen finalist for “Nashville Rising Song,” a premier songwriting competition.

In Nashville, Halley also hosts house concerts in her backyard bringing together a community of independent musicians. In 2020, Neal became an official Guild Guitars artist, and performed a set of original music at the 2021 NAMM Show with Guild.

She is also one of the first artists to participate in Guild’s “Factory Sessions” YouTube series, where she performed an original set of songs live in the Guild Guitars factory in Oxnard California. Currently, Halley tours nationally to house concert and listening room venues, with 2022 tour dates soon to be announced.

Of her 2021 self-titled debut album, Neal said: “This record is certainly a culmination of all of the different sounds and ideas I’ve had floating around in my head for the last three years. It combines some of my favorite elements of classic rock, bands like Fleetwood Mac and Grateful Dead, with soft acoustic guitar and layered vocal ballads.”

The record includes a collaboration with artist Plot Twist and her former band, Rose & Kennedy, in an acoustic version of their song “Lover,” and another which was produced by guitarist for Zac Brown Band and former John Mayer co-writer and producer, Clay Cook. She is currently working on her second album, due end of 2022.

Rags and Riches

Rags and Riches, a pop-rock duo of brothers Tanner and Peyton Whitt, will play Bishop Hill Sunday, April 24.

They aim to bring hope and inspire a generation of dreamers, according to their bio. The Lexington, Kentucky natives released their debut single, “speed of sound,” in 2019 and lit the spark for a wildfire breakout with “SOS” reaching over 800,000 streams.

The two-man crew has performed 145+ shows in over 30 states, charted in top #200 on NACC college radio charts, won 2 Lexington Music Awards for “Pop Artist of the Year” and “Song of the Year,” and impressively clocked in over 2.4 million career streams and over a million video views in just 3 years.

Their debut album “Always Gold” will be released this year via Sonablast! Records. On Monday, April 25th, following their performance in Bishop Hill, Rags and Riches will visit Visitation School in Kewanee to meet with and perform for students.

The group first performed in the area in 2019, while on their first tour, and returned again as part of the 2021 Levitt AMP Galva Music Series.

For more information, visit HeartlandConnections.com.