Claude Bourbon, a UK-based singer/songwriter who has developed a style of blues all his own, will perform a live concert Sunday at Bishop Hill Creative Commons, 309 N. Bishop Hill St, Bishop Hill, Ill.

The show will begin with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7 p.m. It is open to guests of all ages. A $10-20 donation is suggested, a news release says.

Bourbon is known throughout Europe and America for amazing guitar performances that take blues, Spanish, and Middle Eastern stylings into uncharted territories. He has played countless venues, including Glastonbury Festival, Isle of Wight Festival, and Colne Great British & Blues Festival, among others, the release says.

His playing moves from classical openings, across a whole continent of cultural roots, from the Balearics to the Balkans, and then across to the Mississippi Delta. Shoehorned into all that is music that would not have been out of place in the courts of emperors and kings, the release says.

For more information, visit here. To learn more about Claude Bourbon please visit here.