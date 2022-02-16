Defying convention and musical boundaries, Time For Three (TF3) stands at the intersection of Americana, modern pop, and classical music. The bold, unconventional string trio (the guys also sing in perfect harmony) will perform Thursday, Feb. 17, at 7 p.m., at the Bettendorf Performing Arts Center, 3333 18th St.

Bonded by an uncommon blend of instruments fused with their voices, Charles Yang (violin), Nicolas “Nick” Kendall (violin), and Ranaan Meyer (double bass), have found a unique voice of expression to share with the world. They’re in the Quad Cities this week as part of the Quad City Arts Visiting Artist Series.

The trio Time For Three will perform at Bettendorf High School Thursday at 7 p.m.

The band has become renowned for their charismatic and energetic performances. Having graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, The Kennedy Center, and Royal Albert Hall, their inimitable style fits equally well in an intimate club setting.

The current formation of TF3 has been for over five years, as the band started years before in Philadelphia at The Curtis Institute of Music — Kendall and Meyer are Curtis alums and Yang (who’s 10 years younger) is a Juilliard School grad who joined later.

“We were all the misfits or the radicals of that community,” Kendall said Tuesday after a gig at Moline’s John Deere Middle School. “All of utilizing the tools of improvisation; all of us having the desire to share what we love, what is unique, with our friends who don’t know anything about classical music. Often times to bridge that, we play stuff that’s very popular.”

“Everything we’re doing has really sprouted from original music that either we write for ourselves, or we work with singer-songwriters, or with master composers,” he said.

Time For Three in one of their Visiting Artist Series appearances Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Bicentennial Elementary School in Coal Valley.

In 2016, Time For Three was featured on the “Night of the Proms” tour, sharing the stage with such artists as Chaka Khan and Ronan Keating, playing arenas throughout Europe. The trio has collaborated with artists as diverse as Ben Folds, Branford Marsalis, Joshua Bell, Aoife O’Donovan, Natasha Bedingfield, and Arlo Guthrie, and have premiered original works — written for the band — from Chris Brubeck and Pulitzer Prize-winners Jennifer Higdon and William Bolcom.

They’ve appeared on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, and won an Emmy for “Time For Three In Concert,” produced by PBS.

Meyer said he and Kendall were “the oddballs of the pack” at Curtis. Yang got a call from Kendall to replace a previous TF3 member, and they just clicked. Meyer is also artistic director of a music academy each June in Wabash, Ind., and he has penned his own double bass concerto.

“Our process is this combination of ideas one of us might have,” Kendall said, noting they all collaborate on pieces. During the pandemic, they partnered remotely on writing.

Recording with Philadelphia Orchestra

“Or we get together with some of the composers,” he said, noting they’ve recorded a new concerto with the Philadelphia Orchestra, penned by Pulitzer Prize winner Kevin Puts.

“We feel like we’re cut from the same cloth as him,” Kendall said. It was recorded in September, and will be released on an album this spring.

“It’s a momentous opportunity for a band like us,” he said. “The way we built that piece is, he came to hear us at a club date, Joe’s Pub in New York.” TF3 loved his music and asked him to write a piece with them and for an orchestra.

“It was like this total meeting of the minds,” Kendall said, noting the trio improvises together, and they improvise during the concerto. The composer wrote based on ideas they sent to him.

“In our field, we feel like we represent a generation of artists who are really working with their contemporaries, who are composers, and trading ideas,” Kendall said. “It’s very different than the tradition of composers writing in their castle far away, with a moat, and then hand you the thing.”

The trio performing “Stand By Me” in San Antonio in 2019.

“Because we write together and love it, we like to collaborate,” Yang said. It’s very unusual to have any concerto written for a trio, let alone an improvisational trio, they noted.

“For us, it’s like, let’s do it ourselves and let’s also find the greatest composers living today to write for us,” Yang said. “That’s what we’ve done with Jennifer Higdon, Chris Brubeck. We’re really lucky.”

Brubeck is son of jazz legend Dave Brubeck (1920-2012).

“What this group has done for me – it’s enabled me to be a chamber musician and a soloist, and we share the wealth of that responsibility,” Meyer said. “It’s like a democracy, Time For Three, where in this group as a double bass player, I get to shine much more than in other ensembles.”

Doing “something radical”

Kendall was at Curtis two years before Meyer. “I was craving someone else to do something radical,” he said. “I heard about this dude in the bass section, and he just blew my mind.”

“I knew he was already a classical musician, but I knew he could also play jazz,” Kendall said. “Not only that, such a massive personality. That energy for me, I gravitated toward that and a pleaded with him to be in a band.”

The first concerto written for TF3 was by Jennifer Higdon, which they premiered in 2008 (co-commissioned by Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and the Wheeling Symphony in West Virginia).

“We were so young, and it was literally as simple as having a good time,” Kendall said. “There was this ability and energy, for sure.”

Time For Three will release its new record with the Higdon and Puts works this spring.

Christoph Eschenbach, then music director for the prestigious Philadelphia Orchestra, suggested TF3 have a piece written for them, to take them to another level.

“He asked what composer we thought of; Jennifer Higdon was teaching at Curtis then,” Kendall said, noting Eschenbach agreed. Higdon incorporated the use of Chinese medicine balls (also known as meditation balls) for each of the three to use in the piece.

“It creates this incredible shimmering sound, that’s like you’re in outer space,” Kendall said, noting they’re used in her popular “blue cathedral.” “It’s her resembling the moment you walk into a cathedral.”

“They’re the most satisfying, make the most peaceful sounds,” he said, adding they also collaborated on writing the piece with Higdon. She wrote it specifically for TF3.

“At the time, she was the most played North American composer,” Meyer said. TF3 has played it as far as Sydney, Australia.

“Concertos have taken us all over the world,” he said, noting Chris Brubeck also was really cool, noting they premiered that one in 2010 (before Yang joined).

“He’s a wonderfully quirky human being, and he puts that into his music,” Meyer said. “He’s a really humble guy.”

“Charles can really improvise. We’re more like-minded as a group now, the three of us,” Meyer said. “Just re-imagining the improvisational moments, how we phrase things, the swing.”

All the concertos have improv sections, Yang said. “They’re curious to do it, too, these composers.”

Changing the tradition

“It’s changing the tradition – instead of just a violin concerto that can be played by anybody, it’s really curated for a specific group,” Kendall said. “It allows the group to have this perfectly tailored suit, to their specialty, but it also adds to the literature. It adds to the whole epic of keeping it fresh.”

“As a group, we’re trying to evolve the art form,” Meyer said. “We have so much pride in classical music, and that’s our roots, where we came from. But for a long time, classical music was the evolution.”

“We just want to push it, and when we get to collaborate with these composers who are just remarkable, that’s a real opportunity for the composer; it’s an opportunity for Time For Three and it’s an opportunity for the orchestra to get behind it, and overall the audience. It’s a pretty cool life.”

The trio consists of Charles Yang, left, Ranaan Meyer and Nick Kendall.

They all love to sing, so they have added vocals – both in originals and covers.

“It got to a point where we got comfortable adding it to our palette,” Yang said, noting they didn’t sing until he joined. “Now Kevin Puts, his concerto, so impressed with our sound – it opens with our vocals. It’s become part of our DNA for sure.”

“Charles has a unique, awesome voice,” Kendall said. “He’s a master violinist who also has this unique voice.”

Yang told them to take time to figure out organically how to add vocals to the group. “Now we’re really proud; we’ve arrived,” Kendall said. “We’ve written with incredible producers, songwriters.”

The new album features the concertos of Higdon and Puts, with the Philadelphia Orchestra. “That’s very exciting,” Kendall said, estimating a June release.

Partnering on a Robin Wright film

In 2020, the band partnered with cellist and composer Ben Sollee to create the soundtrack to the new Focus Features’ film “Land,” starring and directed by Robin Wright (“Forrest Gump,” “The Princess Bride,” “House of Cards”). The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 31, 2021.

Robin Wright collaborated with the trio for her 2021 film, “Land.”

TF3 co-wrote and recorded the “Land” score remotely, during the pandemic. Robin Wright came to see TF3 in New York in January 2020, and wanted their music for the movie.

“Her producer had said she and Robin Wright wanted us on, but Robin wanted to hear us live,” Kendall said. “It was really special.”

A review (at thestrad.com) of that Crypt Sessions concert (at New York City’s Church of the Intercession) said: “The musicians who make up Time for Three are extraordinary artists in their own right, masters of their instruments and products of the best conservatoires and training programmes, and their entire performance at The Crypt Sessions this month was spectacular. However, while there are so many things that could be said about their energy, their intensity, and their artistry – what stood out most notably was their ensemble.”

“The connection between them is visceral, intense and unmistakable, and they played extraordinarily well together,” the review said.

“We work well with limitations,” Yang said of the “Land” score. “We had time, and for this, we had limited time. We worked really well together. We kind of still do it today when we’re writing, sending files back and forth to each other.”

“Coming from classical music, we’re always using music to create visuals,” Kendall said. “This was reverse engineering – the visuals were there and we were making music to enhance the visuals, and that was really cool.”’

“Land” (which also stars Wright) is about a bereaved woman who seeks out a new life, off the grid in Wyoming.

Tickets for the trio’s Bettendorf show are $15 for adults, $5 for students, available HERE.