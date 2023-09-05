Ibram Lassaw, a visionary artist who made his mark in the world of Abstract Expressionism and monumental metal sculptures, will have his first exhibit in Iowa at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

Starting Saturday, Sept. 9, a display of Lassaw’s lesser-known wearable sculptures will be on view – focusing on the first-ever exhibition of his innovative “Bosom Sculptures,” a term he affectionately used for his necklaces and pendants, according to a Monday museum release.

Thirty-six intricately welded pieces from this extraordinary collection of jewelry will be presented, as well as nine of his signature sculptures created over a span of five decades that provide a comprehensive overview of his work as a whole.

“In Quanta of Space, we’re granted the rare privilege of glimpsing Ibram Lassaw’s creative spirit manifested in intimate form. Each piece of wearable art invites us into a deeply personal realm where abstract expressionism meets everyday life,” Figge executive director Michelle Hargrave said in Monday’s release.

Lassaw (Russian-American, who lived from 1913-2003) incorporates unique combinations of metals with the techniques, colors and forms found in his large-scale direct metal sculptures into his wearable sculptures. His inspiration comes from automatic drawing, surrealist impulses, Zen Buddhism, cosmetology, and quantum physics, making his art an expression of his multifaceted interests.

“The more closely we look at Lassaw’s necklaces and pendants, the more we can find in them the shapes and forms of the macro and microcosms of which we are a part,” said Andrew Wallace, the Figge’s director of collections and exhibitions.

Ibram Lassaw, Russian-American, 1913-2003. “Ernestine’s Necklace,” 1954. Bronze over wire. Ernestine Lassaw Collection. Courtesy of Denise Lassaw

“His forward thinking resulted in the creation of works that transcended the prevailing styles of his day which, in many respects, helps them to remain timelessly modern,” he said.

This exhibition isn’t just another retrospective because it features Lassaw’s innovative “Bosom Sculptures.” Typically, jewelry is often seen as a separate endeavor from larger artistic projects like sculpture and painting. However, this exhibition makes it clear that for Lassaw, jewelry is not just an accessory but an extension of his artistic universe.

The inclusion of these unique pieces alongside his better-known works gives visitors the opportunity to experience Lassaw’s artistic range and mastery while considering the fluid boundaries between “art” and “craft,” the Figge explained.

The exhibit will be accompanied by a fully illustrated catalogue edited by Andrew Wallace, with essays by Wallace, Nancy G. Heller, Denise Lassaw, and Marin R. Sullivan. Catalogue essays provide context to his life, his contributions to Modernist studio jewelry at mid-century and the forces that inspired him.

Quanta of Space is made possible by contributing sponsors Wynne and David Schafer and Expressions Jewelers. The program sponsor is the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities. The exhibit will be on view through Dec. 3, 2023.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, at 6:30 p.m., you can hear a free talk from Dr. Marin R. Sullivan (adjunct professor of history of art and architecture at DePaul University) as she shares her research on Ibram Lassaw’s Synagogue commissions as well as more general sculptural commissions for architectural settings at mid-century. Figge members can join for a complimentary reception starting at 5 p.m.

For more information on the Figge, click HERE.