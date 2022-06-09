To his legions of fans, it’s obvious that horror master Stephen King rules. Once again, the prolific author is allowing a selection of unreleased films based on his work to be shown free as part of the Stephen King Rules Film Festival, including Davenport this summer.

The Stephen King Rules film festival will take place Aug. 19-21 in Davenport, as part of Alternating Currents.

The Barker Street Cinema team of Leah Coghlan, James Douglas, Norm Coyne, and Anthony Northrup will host the film festival this August as one of the headline attractions during the Alternating Currents Festival in Davenport.

An image from the 2018 film, “The Doctor’s Case” (photo by Jesse McKinnon).

Alternating Currents is a free collaborative festival Aug. 18-21 taking place at more than 20 venues across Quad Cities downtowns, including Davenport, Rock Island and Moline. It will showcase more than 100 performances — including film screenings, musical acts, comedy and art-related events. More than 60 national, regional and local acts of all sizes will perform over the four-day festival.

Now in its fifth year, Alternating Currents is organized by the Downtown Davenport Partnership (DDP), an affiliate of the Quad Cities Chamber, in collaboration with local talent across the region’s creative community. The King-inspired films will be shown Aug. 19-21 at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport.

Emerging filmmakers show since ’77

Since 1977, Stephen King has allowed emerging filmmakers to adapt his previously unproduced short stories into films that may help launch their careers through the Dollar Baby Deal, according to a QC Chamber release Thursday.

Since his 1973 debut novel “Carrie,” King has published over 50 books and has become one of the world’s most successful writers. King has received the 2003 National Book Foundation Medal for Distinguished Contribution to the American Letters and the 2014 National Medal of Arts.

The Stephen King Rules Film Festival was developed by production company Barker Street Cinema to showcase an exciting lineup of these independent movies, including interviews and panel discussions with the filmmakers. In 2018, Barker Street Cinema joined the Dollar Baby alumni with their own adaptation, “The Doctor’s Case,” based on the Sherlock Holmes story written by King.

An image from “The Doctor’s Case,” based on a Sherlock Holmes story by King.

The film won 15 awards at more than 40 film festivals and was reported by ScreenRant to be the fifth-best Stephen King adaptation, according to the Internet Movie Database.

“We have seen first-hand the difference making a film that lives in Mr. King’s orbit can make,” Douglas said in Thursday’s release. “The fact that he has once again given us his blessing to host the festival in person and online and to be part of connecting these films to a global audience means the world to us.”

All AC events are free

All Alternating Currents events are free to attend. Visitors can travel from one venue to the next and attend indoor and outdoor events. In between performances, festival-goers can explore the walkable downtown Quad Cities at restaurants, shops, bars and other venues.

Alternating Currents (Aug. 18-21) will offer 100 performances in QC downtowns, including film screenings, musical acts, comedy and art-related events.

“The Dollar Baby program aligns so well with our mission to highlight up and coming creatives, and we are thrilled to add this programming to the Alternating Currents Film Festival this year,” said Jason Gilliland, the DDP’s event director. “This will be a fantastic opportunity to feature filmmakers and will be a popular attraction for festival goers.”

Since in-person festivals were operating at a diminished capacity in 2021, King had granted Barker Street Cinema special permission to screen the festival online to offer something for everyone to enjoy during isolation. The festival hosts were overwhelmed by the worldwide engagement and sense of community.

“We were blown away by the hundreds of comments stating that this online event helped them combat various issues ranging from mental health to even getting through chemotherapy,” said Coghlan. “While we aren’t in exactly the same situation as 2021, being able to broadcast online again will mean a lot to this fanbase.”

Viewers from 28 countries

In 2021, the King film festival attracted tens of thousands of viewers from 28 countries. Since then, the team has added new elements to make the festival even more significant.

“Taking this show on the road means we have to level up,” said Coyne. “We have some special surprises in store for Alternating Currents.”

The Stephen King Rules Festival will run Aug. 19-21 at the Figge Art Museum. The films and filmmaker interviews will also be streamed on the Barker Street Cinema YouTube channel. Viewing in-person and online is free.

Viewers can interact with the Stephen King Rules Festival all weekend during a tweet-along party at @stephenkingrlz using the hashtag #stephenkingrules. For information about the Stephen King Rules Film Festival, visit barkerstreetcinema.com.