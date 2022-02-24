Barron Ryan, a staggeringly talented pianist and composer, may be the most perfect person ever picked to play in the “hipstoric” Hotel Blackhawk in downtown Davenport.

The son of two musicians (including his professional pianist dad Donald), he grew up in an Oklahoma house filled with sounds of artists ranging from Mozart to Michael Jackson. Now 34, he’s not content drawing on just one influence. He combines them all into a musical adventure his bio calls “vintage yet fresh, historical yet hip, classic yet cool.”

Ryan is the current Quad City Arts Visiting Artist, and he will give a free “pop-up” concert Friday at 5 p.m. in the classy lobby at Hotel Blackhawk, 200 E. 3rd St, Davenport. He and his father will give a “Going Gershwin” formal concert Saturday at 7 p.m. at Geneseo High School, 700 N. State St.

You can get tickets for that ($20 for adults or $5 for students) by visiting HERE.

Barron and Donald Ryan will make beautiful music on Saturday at Geneseo High School’s Concert Hall.

After beginning piano lessons in Tulsa at age four with his father, Barron seemed destined for a career in music. He was a piano performance major at University of Oklahoma.

Ryan was then rejected from all the music conservatories you might be impressed by. Disheartened, he briefly gave up on the piano in pursuit of a satirical hip-hop career. But due to a favorable result in a piano competition that sent its winner to perform in Israel, that project was short-lived.

Thanks to that Israel concert tour, Barron found his artistic voice. He discovered the joy of jazz- and ragtime-inspired concert music (found on his debut album, Classical with Attitude), and learned from great jazz pianists by replaying their solos (found on his second album, The Masters’ Apprentice).

In 2019, Ryan noticed a shocking lack of funk-, pop-, and country-inspired classical music, his bio says. Realizing he could fill that void, he composed the “Magic City” Sonata and a dance suite called Suite Thing. Those works are now published and recorded on his third solo record, First of Its Kind.

In 2021, he added “commissioned composer” to his growing list of accolades. Commissioned by Chamber Music Tulsa to produce a work commemorate the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, he wrote a one-movement piece for piano trio called My Soul Is Full of Troubles. Smithsonian Magazine even took notice, and named Barron one of Ten Innovators to Watch in 2021.

Barron Ryan will play a free concert from Moline’s Butterworth Center on Feb. 24 at 7 p.m.

The 1921 massacre was taught in his school growing up, Ryan said Thursday.

“It’s an important event in our city’s history, and one that’s not enjoyable to remember, but I think a lesson that’s worth carrying into the future, to try to avoid such a catastrophe again,” he said. “I initially had too broad a focus, thinking that I wanted to represent the entire event in one piece, but I realized that was too much to try to do. And so I decided that I would read first-hand accounts of that tragedy and write music that reflected the way I felt, while I was reading those accounts, and that was a much more manageable task.”

Teaching lessons through music

Ryan has never done a multi-day residency like Quad City Arts, and found it very illuminating to talk with and play for a wide range of people — from elementary school students to senior citizens.

“I think that music is aspirational at its best, when you listen to it and when you create it,” he said Thursday, “In its best form, you experience a sense of wonder. And of you feel a sense of awe thinking, I didn’t realize that such a thing could exist in the world. And so you feel inspired and hopefully it inspires you to go and create that sense of wonder in your own life and whatever way you can.

“Most people aren’t musicians in that way, but everybody can make the world better and make other people feel the sense of awe in some way, regardless of what you do,” Ryan said. “Being able to share that and having an organization whose mission is sharing, that gives me hope that there’s still beauty and goodness in the world, even if we have to look for it sometimes.”

Ryan is a 34-year-old University of Oklahoma alum.

At his QC grade school talks, Ryan presented what he called “three steps to being amazing at anything. And I use music as an example, but the steps are simple. The first is that you start…and then the second step is to keep going after you’ve started and to learn continue learning as long as you’re interested in being amazing at whatever it is,” he said.

The third step is to change when you need to, “because sometimes you don’t realize what’s happened,” Ryan said. “But if you can incorporate that into your plan and adjust, then you can be in a better situation to move forward and to keep going in the future. And so, I try to keep music as a way to show that that pattern is true. Not just for music, but for everything else that that the students might be interested in.”

Some people have a hard time starting, he noted. “Some people have this paralysis thinking, for whatever reason, maybe they see somebody who they’re impressed by and think, I could never do that.”

‘I believe you can achieve great things and you should pursue your dreams, but sometimes your dreams don’t work out,” Ryan said. “So what do you do then? And it’s easy to give up then, but struggle and failure is an integral part of life, whether it’s what you’re supposed to be doing or not. You’re going to encounter struggle. And so dealing with that I think is a way in which we can help better equip students to handle their futures.”

Like most artists, the 2020-22 pandemic forced major changes, affecting Ryan dramatically — for one, he was supposed to visit the QC last year.

“So I had to pivot and I was fortunate in that. I was already going to raise money for an album project that I was going to do,” he said, noting he did a lot of writing, fundraising and recording, as well as virtual performances, shown online.

“I was able to not have to stock shelves or anything like that. And I’ve come out of it, on the other side, better than I started,” Ryan said, noting he recorded and released his third and fourth albums last year, a productive pandemic.

A University of Oklahoma alum, he recorded both at Oklahoma State University, his school’s rival. That was because their concert hall was available to rent for recording, and the UO one was not, Ryan said.

He’s been writing music for about three years, including recording a sonata that is filled with pop, funk, soul and country influences.

Comfortable in classical, transcribing jazz

Ryan said he’s most comfortable with the classical tradition, but he loves crossing musical boundaries.

“Whether that’s my own music or whether it’s music by Gershwin or jazz transcriptions — replaying my favorite jazz pianist solos — I find my strength playing those and finding most enjoyment playing because I’m unique in my ability to perform those,” he said.

Ryan has been seriously writing original music for the past three years, and released two new records in 2021.

In 2017, he spent dozens and dozens of hours transcribing 11 of his jazz favorites — including Oscar Peterson, Art Tatum, Fats Waller, and his father, Donald Ryan — and then recording them, for “The Masters’ Apprentice.”

“What I’m interested in is playing beautiful music and telling a good story,” Barron said. “So I don’t really care what category you put it in, as long as I accomplish those two goals.”

Nailing those famous jazz pieces affected how Ryan improvises overall on the keys.

“I know the licks as we call them, that Oscar Peterson and Art Tatum would play, so I can incorporate those and then it was also a good way to practice difficult music without feeling like I was going to be compared to every other classical musician,” he said.

“It felt amazing, because I thought — I am doing with jazz musicians what pianists have done for centuries with classical musicians, which is follow in their footsteps and learn to play how they did,” he said. “It was a tremendous sense of accomplishment and even still, when I listen to that album, I’m very proud of it.”

It’s also his 3-year-old nephew’s favorite album, partly because it’s uptempo and they like to dance to it, Ryan said.

His Friday performance will be wide-ranging, with an emphasis on his own compositions.

Saturday in Geneseo will be a program of all George Gershwin (1898-1937), playing with his father. A major highlight will be the two-piano transcription of the immortal “Rhapsody in Blue,” which Gershwin wrote in about a month when he was just 25. His original version was for two pianos, and then Ferde Grofe arranged one part for the jazz orchestra at its February 1924 premiere.

George Gershwin wrote his groundbreaking “Rhapsody in Blue” at age 25.

“It’s humbling to realize that and to have that be such a strong part of his legacy and such a long-lasting work,” Ryan said of Gershwin’s youth (the composer died of a brain tumor at age 38).

On Saturday, the father-son duo also will play a two-piano fantasy based on Gershwin’s 1935 opera, “Porgy and Bess.”

Besides making beautiful music together, what’s it like for the two to perform on the same stage?

“It’s delightful. It’s low stress,” Barrron said. “We have very similar musical tastes because I grew up listening to his playing and his favorite recordings…We think a lot alike on the piano. So it’s very fun to get to play with him.”

To hear Ryan and learn more, visit his website.