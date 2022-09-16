Quad City Arts has chosen Bettendorf’s Pat Bereskin as recipient of the 2022 Harley Award, presented at the Riverssance Festival of Fine Art held Sept. 17 & 18 in Lindsay Park in the Village of East Davenport.

The award will be presented at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, and honors individuals who have positively affected the visual arts and artists in the Quad Cities during their lifetime.

Bettendorf’s Pat Bereskin has been an artist and teacher for more than 45 years.

Bereskin is a native of Bettendorf, and has been an artist and teacher for over 45 years. In addition to creating and showing her own artwork in Chicago and the Midwest, she has been teaching art in the QC for 31 years.



As an “Artists in Residence” for the community school district, she works with art educators and brings in contemporary artists to inspire students, according to a Quad City Arts release. She serves as an educator for the special needs community artists.

In 2013, she opened her first gallery in Davenport, first as Atom Gallery and then branding as Bereskin Gallery & Art Academy. In August 2022, her Bereskin Gallery (which was at 2967 State St., Bettendorf) moved online to www.bereskinartgallery.com, and The Art Academy has transitioned to the Family Museum in Bettendorf and the Figge Art Museum in Davenport with 14 teachers in total. Bereskin continues to teach at the year-round Art Academy program at the Figge.



Teachers are now being mentored in Bereskin’s holistic methods, and it is in her legacy that those seeking to grow their artistic skills will be provided for long after she is gone, the release said.



The Harley Award has been presented since 1988 and was first awarded to John Bloom, a DeWitt, Iowa native who studied with Grant Wood.

The prestigious award has been given to artists, teachers, museum officials, and people who've affected the arts and the artists in the Quad-Cities.