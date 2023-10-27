Moline-based Vibrant Credit Union doesn’t just have its name on the Vibrant Arena at The MARK and a coffeehouse next to its headquarters off John Deere Road.

The growing company is brewing up businesses with new coffee haunts and its Vibrant name on a new concert venue in a Des Moines suburb.

Vibrant Music Hall (15 minutes west of Des Moines) will open on Nov. 5, 2023.

The 3,300-capacity Vibrant Music Hall will – in the western Des Moines suburb of Waukee — will open for its first show on Nov. 5 with Grammy-nominated rock band Needtobreathe. Live Nation Entertainment owns the venue, the company’s first in Iowa.

Vibrant did not disclose its financial commitment for the new naming rights on the concert hall.

In 2022, the company acquired naming rights to the former TaxSlayer Center (1201 River Drive, Moline) for $4 million over 10 years, and effective Sept. 1, 2022 it became Vibrant Arena at The MARK. The arena opened in 1993 as The MARK of the Quad Cities, with two sold-out Neil Diamond shows.

The arena in downtown Moline has been Vibrant Arena at The MARK since Sept. 1, 2022.

“Partnering with Live Nation in the KeeTown Loop is about more than a name on a building — it’s our way of putting down solid roots in this community as we expand into the greater Des Moines area,” Vibrant CEO Matt McCombs said Friday of Vibrant Music Hall.

“As an organization, we are always looking for ways to ‘amplify the good’ around us. This partnership will not only make music and entertainment experiences in our state even more vibrant, but it will also foster good opportunities to connect and engage in this lively community for years to come,” he said.

The new Vibrant Music Hall has a 3,300-seat capacity.

The stylish, rustic Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen opened last fall next to the Vibrant headquarters at 6600 44th Ave., Moline.

Vibrant opened its second coffeehouse in downtown Des Moines (520 E. Grand Avenue) on Oct. 14, and is actually equipped with a Vibrant interactive teller machine — where members can do deposits/withdrawals/transfers, request skip-a-pays, make loan payments, and update information on their account.

The Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen is at 6600 44th Ave., Moline.

In December, a new Vibrant Coffeehouse & Kitchen is planned to open at a former credit union in Bettendorf.

On June 2, 2023, the former Vibrant Credit Union at 3230 Ridge Pointe closed to undergo renovations to convert the building to Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen, like the retail model at its Moline headquarters that offers banking services alongside coffee and energy drinks and a food menu.

A rendering of the new Vibrant Coffeehouse in Bettendorf, to open in December.

“Those regular in-person interactions we all once had with our banks have become few and far between. To keep those relationships strong, Vibrant has reimagined what a branch can be and is flipping the script in the communities we serve,” Matt McCombs said in May.

Vibrant CEO Matt McCombs at the Moline Vibrant Coffeehouse on Sept. 29, 2022 (photo by Jonathan Turner).

“Most of the time, we’ll just be your favorite place to grab coffee and a quick meal, catch up on work, or hang out with friends. But when you need help with your financial goals, we’re here for you,” he said.

Vibrant Credit Union — since 2005, total assets have more than doubled from $400 million to over $1 billion today – has five actual branches (Geneseo, Moline, Davenport, and Danville, Ill.,) and two ATMs only in Milan and Rock Island.

The new Vibrant Coffeehouse opened in downtown Des Moines Oct. 14, 2023.

Dating back to 1935, in 2005 the former Deere Harvester Credit Union first changed its name to DHCU, and then in 2015, the credit union rebranded as Vibrant, with the same ownership.

For more information, visit its website HERE.