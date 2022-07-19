One of the most popular and most recorded singers of the past 30 years, country superstar Vince Gill is bringing his summer tour to Davenport’s Adler Theatre on Thursday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets ($47.50, $63.50, $73.50 and $93.50) are available at Ticketmaster.com and at the Adler Theatre Box Office (136 E. 3rd St.,. Davenport).

This tour is the first time Gill has toured with his band since 2019. Featured on the tour will be vocalist Wendy Moten, who has most recently become known for her breathtaking performances on NBC’s The Voice, according to a tour release.

Gill, 65, has been touring with the Eagles since 2017.

“When all touring stopped back in March of 2020, it was a good time for me to take a break from the road. Now the Eagles are touring again, and that’s a blast!,” he said in the release Tuesday. “But I’m also eager to get back on the bus and visit some places and fans that I haven’t seen for a while.”

Featured during each evening’s concert will be singer Wendy Moten, who has toured with Gill as a harmony singer for several years, scored her own pop hit in 1994 with “Come in Out of the Rain,” and has toured extensively with Julio Iglesias, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Martina McBride.

Gill, who produced Moten’s most recent album, I’ve Got You Covered, had this to say: “I’ve always enjoyed sharing a stage with Wendy, whether she was singing harmonies for me, or when we were in The Time Jumpers together. It’s always been my wish that more of the world could hear her, so being able to feature her each night of this tour is something I look forward to.”

