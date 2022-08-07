Join Volunteers for Symphony for a pop-up sale (mini Second Fiddle Sale) from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, Aug. 13, at CASI, 1035 W. Kimberly Road, Davenport.



Proceeds support the Music Education Programs of the QCSO.



Volunteers for Symphony will accept donations of gently used collectibles, stemware, jewelry, purses, kitchenware, dishes, wall hangings, home décor, and holiday décor from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at 42 W. Village Circle, Davenport. Donors are asked to price donated items. (Furniture, clothing, and electronics will not be accepted.)