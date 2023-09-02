The 52nd Chief Blackhawk Davenport Fall International Meet continues Saturday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport.

According to its website, the event, sponsored by the Chief Blackhawk Antique Motorcycle Club, is “all about folks who ride, preserve, restore, swap, sell and tell stories about antique motorcycles,” defined as motorcycles 35 years old and older.

Vendors sold parts for motorcycles and fans of vintage bikes took photos and purchased collector vehicles while a showcase of vintage motorcycles included Triumphs, Harley Davidsons and BSAs.

Admission is free. Donations are accepted.

