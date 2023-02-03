Warm up your winter with free live music at two local libraries this month.

The first will be Tuesday, Feb. 7 from noon to 1 p.m. at the Rock Island Downtown Library, 401 19th Street, in the second-floor Community Room. A trio from the Sound Conservatory music academy and shop of Rock Island (1600 2nd Ave.) will take the stage.

Pianist Andrzej Kozlowski is owner of Sound Conservatory, 1600 2nd Ave., Rock Island.

The free “Tuneful Tuesday” community concert will feature Kian Hyatt on bassoon, Paul Mizzi on flute, and Andrzej Kozlowski (Sound Conservatory owner) on piano.

This event was generously sponsored by Carol and Jim Horstmann of Rock Island. This event is free and open to listeners of all ages. Registration is not required, and light refreshments will be available.

Bettendorf noon concert on Feb. 17

This month’s Brown Bag Lunch at the Bettendorf Public Library will welcome The Connection at noon Feb. 17, at 2950 Learning Campus Drive in Bettendorf.

This musical group is a three-piece band which plays a unique blend of popular musical styles, including light rock, country, and familiar standards, according to a library release. The lunchtime concert welcomes attendees to bring along a meal to enjoy alongside the music and offers free coffee and water to enjoy.

The Connection has been playing together for nine years and take pride in their vocal harmony. The band plays a wide variety of instruments, including acoustic and electric guitar, bass ukulele, tuba, and harmonica.

Bettendorf Library’s Brown Bag Lunch is open to all ages. Registration is required for this free program, which is sponsored by the Friends of the Bettendorf Public Library.