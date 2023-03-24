Mr. Las Vegas, Wayne Newton, is scheduled to perform at Davenport’s Adler Theatre on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:30 p.m.

Recognized around the world, the 80-year-old entertainment superstar is known for his iconic signature song, “Danke Schoen,” in addition to countless other top hit singles including “Daddy, Don’t You Walk So Fast,” “Red Roses for a Blue Lady,” “At This Moment,” “The Letter,” “Summer Wind” and “Years.”

Wayne Newton is an 80-year-old Virginia native who never learned to read music.

Newton has recorded and released 165 albums in his career. He has performed live in front of more than 40 million people during a record-setting run of 25,000-plus shows in Las Vegas, alone. Newton is known for performing 13 different musical instruments on stage, without ever being able to read a single note of music, according to a Friday tour release.

“Wayne’s rare and unique abilities only further epitomizes the wealth of talent, glamour and unquenchable energy that is Las Vegas,” the release said.

He had his first radio show at the age of six years old and then at the ripe old age of nine, he landed his first television show in Phoenix, Arizona — where his family had moved due to Wayne’s childhood asthma affliction, his bio says. Not to be deterred, the 15-year-old professional entertainer soon found himself performing six shows a night/six nights a week on stage at the Fremont Hotel in Las Vegas.

Young Wayne Newton was not legally old enough to be a customer at the casino/resort, but the performer was certainly talented enough to be entertaining nightly in the city known as the epicenter of the entertainment world, his bio says.

Tickets for the December show ($54 to $112) will go on sale today at the Adler box office (136 E. 3rd St., Davenport) and Ticketmaster.com.