West Music in Moline is having a moving sale this month.

The merger of Griggs Music and West Music means that West in Moline will be moving to its new location at Griggs in Davenport after September.

The store at 4305 44th Avenue, Moline, would rather sell its current merchandise than pack it up and move it all to Griggs, 3849 Brady St., Davenport. A moving sale is taking place now through July 30.

It consists of up to 50% off select ukuleles, up to 40% off select guitars, 20% off select band accessories, 50% off select orchestral accessories, 10% off select drum sets, 20% off select percussion accessories and up to 50% off select print music.

West Music, south of John Deere Road at 4305 44th Ave., Moline, will close after September 2022.

The Moline store has 19 employees and they all are expected to move to the Davenport store, said Alex Beamer, West Music Vice President, School Music Services.

“We will have an array of print materials, guitars/ukuleles, pro audio equipment and percussion. The store will focus on serving the band and orchestra community to make the Davenport store a destination for all things music in the Quad Cities,” Beamer said Thursday.

West Music Company (which has several Iowa locations) acquired Griggs Music effective July 1, and combined resources will provide greater access to top-quality products, accessories, print music, lessons, and instrument repair.

Robin Walenta, West Music CEO, said in mid-June that it took a lot of thought to decide to close the West Moline store.

“It took a a great deal of talking about different markets, where would be the best facility for us to locate long-term,” she said, noting the 50-year-old Griggs store at Kimberly and Brady has high traffic and can accommodate West employees and music students. “It’s a beautiful facility, and will really serve us well to relocate here.”

The Moline store can be reached at 309-764-9300 and its store hours are:

Monday – Thursday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: closed

For more information, visit the West Music website.