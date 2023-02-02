Today is Feb. 2, Groundhog Day, and every year we see Punxsutawney Phil trotted out to much fanfare and we learn whether he “sees his shadow,” forecasting how many weeks of winter there will be.

Ben Gougeon in his new music video, as Punxsutawney Phil.

But we never actually hear from him. What would the ancient groundhog say? Ben Gougeon has the answer – Punxsutawney has certainly had his “Phil.” In a new music video (named for the Pennsylvania town from which he hails), he bitterly sings (to the music of Lady Gaga’s “Paparazzi”) –

I have been here

For almost 200 years

Stuck in this hole

With nowhere to go

There’s no reason why

I wish they would let me die

Year after year

They try to keep me alive

Just to trot me on out

on day 365

Stories I could tell

trapped in existential hell

Gougeon – a veteran actor and current events coordinator at Quad City Arts – wrote the parody lyrics in 2013 for a weekly late-night show he hosted on New York City’s Upper West Side.

“We’d bring in different musicians and comedians every week different entertainment for the bar,” he said this week. “We were coming up with new content every week – new bits, new skits.”

For Groundhog Day, he wrote “Punxsutawney” for one of the shows, and it sat on his computer for years. “I just loved it and people who were audience members that night and I stayed in touch with would send me messages every now and then, ‘I thought about Punxsutawney today.’”

Gougeon in the “Punxsutawney” video.

Just three weeks ago, Gougeon and some co-workers were talking about Groundhog Day and he mentioned it. Quad City Arts executive director Kevin Maynard said they needed to see it, so he hatched a plan to make this video.

Gougeon (former Davenport Junior Theatre artistic director) said he’s not a good enough guitar player to record it, and he got in touch with QC singer-songwriter Jordan Danielsen and video consultant Ryan Orr, who has his own new business, Square One (which provides creative, video production, consulting and training services).

Gougeon and Danielsen (who played at last summer’s Chalk Art Fest) recorded the song at Rock Island’s Skylark studio, and they both appear in the music video. Orr filmed them Jan. 19 at the Crescent Lofts basement in Davenport on Iowa Street.

Jordan Danielsen singing and playing for the video, filmed by Ryan Orr at Davenport’s Crescent Lofts.

“It was perfect, so then we shot on the 19th and Ryan did the editing,” Gougeon said. “It came out so much better than I expected. Ryan did an amazing job.” He bought his groundhog costume on Amazon.

They used the recorded version of the song, and lip-synched for the video, which Gougeon said was harder than he imagined. “It looks great,” he said.

History of Groundhog Day

The first official Groundhog Day celebration took place on Feb. 2, 1887, in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. The annual ritual has roots in pre-Christian traditions and was brought to the U.S. by German immigrants, according to History.com.

Falling midway between the winter solstice and the spring equinox, February 2 is a significant day in several ancient and modern traditions.

Groundhog handler AJ Derume holds Punxsutawney Phil, who saw his shadow, predicting a late spring during the 136th-annual Groundhog Day festivities on Feb. 2, 2022 in Punxsutawney, Penn. A crowd of upwards of 5,000 people spent a night of revelry awaiting the sunrise and the groundhog’s exit from his winter den. If Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, he regards it as an omen of six more weeks of bad weather and returns to his den. Early spring arrives if he does not see his shadow, causing Phil to remain above ground. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Germans developed their own take on the legend, pronouncing the day sunny only if badgers and other small animals glimpsed their own shadows. When German immigrants settled Pennsylvania in the 18th and 19th centuries, they brought the custom with them, choosing the native groundhog as the annual forecaster.

The first Groundhog Day celebration in Punxsutawney was the brainchild of local newspaper editor Clymer Freas, who sold a group of businessmen and groundhog hunters—known collectively as the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club—on the idea, according to the History website.

The men trekked to a site called Gobbler’s Knob, where the inaugural groundhog became the bearer of bad news when he saw his shadow.

A crowd awaits Punxsutawney Phil, who saw his shadow, predicting a late spring during the 136th annual Groundhog Day festivities on Feb. 2, 2022 in Punxsutawney, Penn. (Photo by Jeff Swensen/Getty Images)

Nowadays, the yearly festivities in Punxsutawney are presided over by a band of local dignitaries known as the Inner Circle. Its members wear top hats and conduct the official proceedings in the Pennsylvania Dutch dialect.

The holiday was immortalized in the 1993 film “Groundhog Day,” starring Bill Murray, which was actually filmed in Woodstock, Ill.

Phil’s perspective

Gougeon’s song is from Phil’s “perspective about being trapped,” he said. “His purpose in life is this one day to forecast the weather for the year.”

He wants to escape and live like a free groundhog, Gougeon said, noting his lyrics don’t reference the famous Harold Ramis film, but do echo the media coverage in Gaga’s “Paparazzi” and being trapped by fame.

Gougeon wrote the parody song in 2013 for a late-night variety show in New York City.

“This little song chronicles the year that he tries to escape,” Gougeon said. “This is life or death for him.”

The video humor comes in part because the costume is cheap and “shtick-y,” he said. “We’re not gonna spend our money on a realistic groundhog outfit. I spent $35 on Amazon and got it two days later.”

Danielsen and Gougeon in the video.

WHBF meteorologist Andy McCray and former weatherman Zane Satre are seen briefly in Gougeon’s video. He worked as a production assistant at Local 4 from September 2021 to January 2022. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 marked his one-year anniversary at Quad City Arts.

Ben Gougeon at Quad City Arts in downtown Rock Island, Jan. 31, 2023 (Jonathan Turner, OurQuadCities.com).

You can see the full “Punxsutawney” video HERE.