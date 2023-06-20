Wisenheimer, the long-form improvisation troupe, returns to the Black Box Theatre stage Friday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. with special guest Zach Vaughan of Davenport.

Davenport stand-up comic Zach Vaughan

“We’re so excited to return to The Black Box Theatre this Friday night. It’ll be an awesome evening of uncensored improv comedy — and our opening act features the stand-up comedy of Zack Vaughan,” Wisenheimer veteran Jeff DeLeon said in a Tuesday release.

Wisenheimer is (L-R) Leslie Mitchell, Jeff DeLeon, and Jen Kuhle.

Wisenheimer is comprised of Leslie Mitchell, Jeff DeLeon, and Jen Kuhle. Founded in 2011, the troupe creates relatable characters who bring to life memorable scenes based off suggestions and a brief conversation with the audience.

Tickets are $10, available now online at the Black Box website, or at the door of the theater, 1623 5th Ave., Moline.