Galvin Fine Arts Center will present the St. Ambrose University Theatre Program’s musical “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” opening tonight at 518 W. Locust St., Davenport.

It’s a humorous show (with music and lyrics by William Finn) about six students who “learn that winning (and losing) isn’t everything” and it includes audience participation.

“Spelling Bee” features Peyton Reese, left, David Weaver, Katie Link, and Zachary Weih.

The SAU cast features:

  • Marcy: Julia Beltz
  • Chip/Carl’s Dad: Joseph Lasher
  • Rona/Olive’s Mom: Katie Link
  • Mitch/Olive’s Dad/Dan’s Dad: Charles Murphy
  • Olive: Peyton Reese
  • Schwarzy: Caroline Sieren
  • Jesus/Janitor/Cast Swing: Elena Vallejo
  • Panch: David Weaver
  • Barfee: Zachary Weih
  • Leaf Coneybear: Ethan Windt

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, 11, and 12 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Tickets are $20 for the general public, $15 faculty/staff/alumni/, $10 for students 18 and under & senior citizens, and free for SAU students with current valid student ID.

Tickets are available HERE. The Galvin Ticket Office (off Gaines Street) is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour before performances. There is a group rate for five tickets at any price point, and get two general admission tickets free (Call 563-333-6251 for group sales).