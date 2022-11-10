Galvin Fine Arts Center will present the St. Ambrose University Theatre Program’s musical “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” opening tonight at 518 W. Locust St., Davenport.

It’s a humorous show (with music and lyrics by William Finn) about six students who “learn that winning (and losing) isn’t everything” and it includes audience participation.

“Spelling Bee” features Peyton Reese, left, David Weaver, Katie Link, and Zachary Weih.

The SAU cast features:

Marcy: Julia Beltz

Chip/Carl’s Dad: Joseph Lasher

Rona/Olive’s Mom: Katie Link

Mitch/Olive’s Dad/Dan’s Dad: Charles Murphy

Olive: Peyton Reese

Schwarzy: Caroline Sieren

Jesus/Janitor/Cast Swing: Elena Vallejo

Panch: David Weaver

Barfee: Zachary Weih

Leaf Coneybear: Ethan Windt

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, 11, and 12 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Tickets are $20 for the general public, $15 faculty/staff/alumni/, $10 for students 18 and under & senior citizens, and free for SAU students with current valid student ID.

David Weaver, left, Peyton Reese, Katie Link, and Zachary Weih in “Spelling Bee.”

Tickets are available HERE. The Galvin Ticket Office (off Gaines Street) is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour before performances. There is a group rate for five tickets at any price point, and get two general admission tickets free (Call 563-333-6251 for group sales).