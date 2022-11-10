Galvin Fine Arts Center will present the St. Ambrose University Theatre Program’s musical “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” opening tonight at 518 W. Locust St., Davenport.
It’s a humorous show (with music and lyrics by William Finn) about six students who “learn that winning (and losing) isn’t everything” and it includes audience participation.
The SAU cast features:
- Marcy: Julia Beltz
- Chip/Carl’s Dad: Joseph Lasher
- Rona/Olive’s Mom: Katie Link
- Mitch/Olive’s Dad/Dan’s Dad: Charles Murphy
- Olive: Peyton Reese
- Schwarzy: Caroline Sieren
- Jesus/Janitor/Cast Swing: Elena Vallejo
- Panch: David Weaver
- Barfee: Zachary Weih
- Leaf Coneybear: Ethan Windt
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 10, 11, and 12 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13. Tickets are $20 for the general public, $15 faculty/staff/alumni/, $10 for students 18 and under & senior citizens, and free for SAU students with current valid student ID.
Tickets are available HERE. The Galvin Ticket Office (off Gaines Street) is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour before performances. There is a group rate for five tickets at any price point, and get two general admission tickets free (Call 563-333-6251 for group sales).