The past two years have been a kind of rabbit hole of grief for so many – with COVID (edging close to 1 million U.S. deaths), unemployment, racial strife, and the war in Ukraine.

So, it may be pretty easy to relate to a different kind of trauma in the drama of the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Rabbit Hole,” playing the next two weekends at Playcrafters Barn Theatre, 4950 35th Ave., Moline.

“Rabbit Hole” will be performed the next two weekends at Playcrafters, Moline.

Becca and Howie Corbett have everything a family could want until a life-shattering accident (which kills their four-year-old son) turns their world upside down and leaves the couple drifting perilously apart.

Winner of the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, “Rabbit Hole” (by David Lindsay-Abaire) follows a seemingly picture-perfect family through the grieving process, detailing how the death impacts everyone involved: the parents, the grandmother, the aunt, and the accidental perpetrator of the tragedy, charting their bittersweet search for comfort in the darkest places and for a path that can lead to peace.

The cast features Elizabeth Melville, Bettendorf; Adam Cerny, Bettendorf; Abby Bastian, Davenport; Yvonne Siddique, Moline; and Drew DeKeyrel, Orion (his role of 17-year-old Jason will be played March 18-20 by Noah Stivers).

The stress of opening weekend magnified when DeKeyrel had to drop out of the show temporarily last Sunday, after he tested positive for COVID.

“Thankfully, I worked with Noah on ‘You Can’t Take It With You,’ and I was like, honestly, it’s only like nine pages of script, but it’s an important nine pages,” director Jaclyn Marta said recently, noting Stivers basically had three days to learn and memorize the key role. “He’s in three scenes, but one of them is only like two pages and another is just a monologue.”

“I feel bad, you can only do half of it, but what do you do?” she said of DeKeyrel, who will return for the second weekend. Since all the cast had been fully vaccinated against COVID, they rehearsed without masks.

Marta directed “She Kills Monsters” at Playcrafters in summer 2019, and stage managed Playcrafters’ “You Can’t Take It With You” this past November, which featured Stivers. She’s on the theater’s board, and has served as marketing chair.

Marta is an 8th-grade English teacher in Orion, and has taught theater. She ran Orion High School’s theater department for five years, and has directed about 22 shows.

Personal connection to grief

Marta wanted to take on the intense, traumatic “Rabbit Hole,” because she had two people close to her die when she was in college at University of Illinois (Champaign-Urbana).

“I think once you’ve experienced that, I feel like you view grief in a different way,” she said. “I watch people on stage dealing with it, and it’s kind of like, that’s not how people react when they lose things like that.”

Jaclyn Marta, with Alex Richardson, at Playcrafters in Moline.

“When I read ‘Rabbit Hole,’ that’s something that for me was like, I think this play really understands grief in a way that very few shows do,” Marta said.

When she was a college freshman, Marta’s maternal grandfather died from pancreatic cancer.

“My grandpa was like the embodiment of a grandpa – he’d shake your hand and have a $5 bill in it, and would bring donuts every time you visited,” she recalled. “He worked multiple jobs so my grandma could stay at home.”

“His death was gut-wrenching, because he was a cornerstone of my mom’s family,” she said. One year later, a close family friend passed away, who was a second mom to Marta.

“She was like my biggest supporter,” she said, noting she urged her to direct plays. “She was telling me, Jaclyn, she actually has it. She knows what she’s doing. This is what she should be doing. She was a survivor of breast cancer and got it back when I was in college. I would call her every week to see how she was doing.”

She died that February of her sophomore year. “She was like my person, who I wanted to be when I grow up,” Marta (who grew up in a southwest Chicago suburb) said.

Her own mother has a chronic illness (scleroderma, a skin disease) and got COVID last year, forcing her to be hospitalized for two days last fall. She hadn’t been vaccinated yet then.

“She had this autoimmune disease, and she was afraid (the vaccine) was gonna make it worse,” Marta said. “If she got it early in the pandemic, I don’t know if I would have my mom still, because they couldn’t have given her anything.”

Drew DeKeyrel (who has to miss the first weekend due to COVID) as Jason and Elizabeth Melville as Becca, the mother, in “Rabbit Hole.”

She also grieved during 2020, when she couldn’t see her 8th-graders graduate. “Some of those kids, I haven’t seen since,” Marta said.

The play also feels super relevant for today’s tense, grief-filled times.

“I don’t think it’s possible to have not experienced grief in 2020 or 2021,” the director said. “I think of my friends who were supposed to do shows that were canceled. It was like a dream show, or people that have lost their jobs or death and things like that.”

Balance between darkness and light

The hardest thing about working on this show was trying to find the balance of not being overly depressing, with lightness and hope, Marta said.

“It’s kind of an interesting show in the fact of David Lindsay-Abaire has a very detailed note at the end of the script of how he doesn’t want it to be very maudlin or sad, like don’t add any more tears than are already mentioned in the script.”

“I think you can easily make this a slog to watch of like, oh my God,” she said. “It is sad, but there’s a lot of lightness and humanity to it that works really well, and I think that’s something that really appealed to me about the show.”

Yvonne Siddique (left) as Nat, Abby Bastian as Izzy, Elizabeth Melville as Becca, and Adam Cerny as Howie in “Rabbit Hole.”

In “Rabbit Hole,” each family member is partly to blame for the kid’s death, she said.

“The dad didn’t lock the gate. The mom left him, she wasn’t outside, didn’t check the gate. The young kid accidentally hit him. The sister was on the phone, so was distracted. She’s on the phone complaining about the grandmother character.”

The comedy in the play comes through some dark humor, Marta said.

“The mom, the sister and the grandmother all have this common trait of making fun of people that they don’t like and they imitate their voice,” she said. “It’s something that the family does, in the same way that you and your family have jokes and things like that.”

There are also moments of lightness between the parents, and when characters get annoyed with each other.

David Lindsay-Abaire also wrote the 2010 “Rabbit Hole” screenplay, and the book/lyrics for Broadway’s “Shrek.”

The playwright gets grief right by showing how people respond differently to the death, Marta said.

“Becca has this line, where she says your grief isn’t any better. You’re not in a better spot than I am. You’re in a different spot than I am,” she said. “We get to see how it impacts a lot of different things. Howie the father, he watches this video tape every night. You can see him like wanting to be enmeshed in these memories.

“The video tape gets deleted, ‘cause it’s a VHS tape and gets taped over, and you as the audience member can feel that physical pain of like losing a memory that’s so important to you,” Marta said.

Other people are trying to just process it by moving on and put it out of their mind, she said. “I think you get how all these different people grieve.”

Jason has to move on from the fact that he killed this boy, though it wasn’t his fault. “That’s your worst-case scenario in life, and we can see him trying to find penance,” Marta said.

The father and he never really communicate, but the mom does meet with him and understands it was an accident.

“Literally, he was swerving to not hit their dog, and hit their boy,” Marta said of Jason. “You can’t even blame him. I think this play does a wonderful job of showing, no one is to blame, but everyone is to blame.”

“Rabbit Hole” performances will be at 7:30 p.m. March 18, 19, 25, and 26, and 3 p.m. Sundays, March 20 and 27. Tickets are $12 ($10 for military and seniors), available HERE or by calling 309-762-0330. Tickets will also be for sale at the door (while available). The theater asks that all audience members wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.