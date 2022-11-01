Timed to Veterans Day (Nov. 11), Richmond Hill Players closes out its 2022 season with “All My Sons,” a drama by acclaimed American playwright Arthur Miller, opening Nov. 10.

Dana Skiles, left, and Leslie Day in the new Richmond Hill production of “All My Sons.”

The show will be presented Thursdays through Sundays, to Nov. 20 at the Barn Theatre in Geneseo’s Richmond Hill Park. Joe DePauw, Geneseo, directs the show.

The action of the play — which premiered on Broadway in January 1947 — takes place three years after the end of World War II. During the war, Joe Keller and Steve Deever ran a machine shop which made airplane parts. Deever was sent to prison because the firm turned out defective parts, causing the deaths of many men, but Keller went free and made a lot of money, according to an RHP synopsis.

James Driscoll, left, and John Simosky in Richmond Hill’s new production of Arthur Miller’s “All My Sons.”

The twin shadows of this catastrophe, plus the fact that one of Keller’s sons was reported missing in action, dominate the story.

The love affair of Chris Keller and Ann Deever, the bitterness of her brother George (who returned from the war to find his father in prison and his father’s partner free) are all set in a structure of almost unbearable power and lead to a fitting conclusion that is electrifying in its intensity, the summary says.

In “All My Sons,” Miller creates a post-war American family in a tragic spiral of lies, greed, love, and loss, which demands its audience examine their own social responsibilities to all the sons of American wars, according to RHP.

Leslie Day, left, and Carol Neuleib in “All My Sons,” which opens Thursday, Nov. 10.

Due to the mature themes and strong language in this play, attendance is not recommended for children under 13 years old, the theater release says.

The cast features Leslie Day, Carol Neuleib, John Simosky, Dana Skiles, Jake Turner (Geneseo); David Beeson, James Driscoll (Bettendorf); Kevin Keck (Davenport); Justin Raver (Kewanee); and Elizabeth Shaffer (Moline).

On Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, the doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the show beginning at 7:30 p.m. Sundays are 3 p.m. matinees with the doors opening at 2. Reservations are recommended and can be made online HERE or by calling the box office at 309-944-2244.

Late seating is not permitted; no one will be admitted to the theater after the show has started. Admission to all performances is $12.