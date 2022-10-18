Flourish, the annual fundraiser for Living Proof Exhibit, which offers the therapeutic benefits of the arts to people impacted by cancer, will be Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Putnam Museum and Science Center, Davenport.

The event – from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. – will feature live music, beautiful artwork created by cancer survivors, delicious appetizers from QC Coffee & Pancake House, and over 25 silent auction items. (You can bid on auction items HERE.)

Living Proof programs include:

free monthly art sessions to reduce stress and pain and build a community around cancer impacted people

annual art exhibits featuring art created by cancer survivors

art-to-go projects, which bring small, manageable art projects to people isolating at home or in treatment centers

With support from generous community members, the nonprofit provides high-quality art opportunities free of charge to anyone touched by cancer. Living Proof Exhibit reaches roughly 8,000 cancer impacted people each year through monthly art classes, art exhibits at local museums and cancer centers, and art-to-go projects.

Tickets for Flourish are $35, available HERE. For more information on Living Proof, click HERE.