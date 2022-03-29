One of the most successful film franchises in history will be shown in its entirety in April at Cinemark in Davenport, 3601 E. 53rd St.

Cinemark nationwide is bringing back all eight Harry Potter films to nearly all of its theaters from April 6 through 13. Fans interested in reliving the magic can see all eight movies for $25 or purchase individual tickets for $5 each.

Cinemark will play one Harry Potter film each day, starting with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone on Wednesday, April 6, and ending with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 on Wednesday, April 13.

This week-long celebration of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter comes just in time for the upcoming release of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (the third in the “Fantastic Beasts” series) only in theatres on April 15.

The eight-day movie schedule is:

April 6 – Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, at 6 p.m.

April 7 – Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, at 6 p.m.

April 8 – Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, at 6 p.m.

April 9 – Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, at 2 p.m.

April 10 – Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, at 2 p.m.

April 11 – Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, at 6 p.m.

April 12 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1, at 6 p.m.

April 13 – Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, at 6 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the seventh and final novel in the J.K. Rowling series, was adapted into two feature-length parts. Part 1 was released in November 2010, and Part 2 was released in July 2011.

Deathly Hallows – Part 1, Sorcerer’s Stone, and Deathly Hallows – Part 2 are among the 50 highest-grossing films of all time, and ranking them as the 49th-, 47th-, and 13th-highest-grossing films, respectively. The Harry Potter series is the fourth highest-grossing film series with $7.7 billion in total worldwide receipts.

To find a participating theater, view showtimes and purchase tickets, go to Cinemark.com/harry-potter-film-series or visit the Cinemark mobile app.