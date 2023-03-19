Illinois State Treasurer Michael Frerichs encourages young Illinois photographers to submit photos for the 2023 Cream of the Crop Photo Contest, which offers students a creative way to share their vision of agriculture in their state.

The treasurer’s office will accept electronic submissions for the contest starting March 22, and the entry deadline is June 12.

“Let’s seek photographs to showcase why Illinois is a leader in the agricultural industry with its rich soil, diversity in products, and millions of acres of farmland,” Frerichs said. “We want to encourage students to grab their cameras, get out, and explore the beauty Illinois has to offer.”

The treasurer’s office is accepting electronic submissions for the Cream of the Crop Photo Contest here. Top photographs will be chosen in three age-based categories: ages 8-10, 11-14 and 15-18. Each student may submit up to two photos by June 12.

Now in its 11thyear, the photo contest offers Illinois students an opportunity to showcase their most innovative or scenic pictures that depict their vision of agriculture in Illinois. More than 500 students have participated in the contest since it debuted in 2013, and they have submitted nearly 1,000 photos.

The Cream of the Crop Photo Contest is part of the Illinois State Treasurer’s Ag Invest program. Winning photos will be featured in Ag Invest marketing material and next year’s Cream of the Crop calendar, as well as at the 2023 Illinois State Fair.

Ag Invest is one of the nation’s largest agricultural linked deposit programs, celebrating 40 years in 2023. It helps hundreds of Illinois farmers and agriculture professionals. The treasurer’s office, through Ag Invest, partners with eligible financial institutions to offer farmers and ag businesses annual and long-term, low-interest loans which can be used for operating costs, equipment purchases, construction-related expenses and livestock purchases.

To read the rules, terms, and legal conditions associated with this contest, visit here or call Teri Whitfield at 217-900-0075.