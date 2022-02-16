The second concert in the All Sweat Original Series is Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Redstone Room, to feature three young, up-and-coming artists in the Quad Cities.

The new monthly series is a curated event to showcase QC artists in a way you’ve never seen them before. Unlike a standard concert, this is an intimate moment for you to truly connect with these musicians and their art, according to the event description. Local songwriters are paired up with top-notch QC musicians to act as their own personal backing band, complete with all the fun and community that the Quad Cities as come to know as an All Sweat Productions show.

The new All Sweat Original Series concert will be 7 p.m. Thursday, at Redstone Room, on 2nd and Main streets, Davenport.

This month’s songwriters are Charlotte Blue, Alexa Mueller and J Wolfskill. Their descriptions are below:

Charlotte Blu

Young inspiring artist from Rock Island, Illinois. I grew up around musicians in the church and community where my love for music grew. I started out going to blues and rock camps locally which is what helped and shaped me into the musician I am today. From the camps came many opportunities for me to perform around my hometown. From my experience being able to play with other musicians I was able to gain much knowledge. The highlight of my career has been being able to perform on ‘The Voice’ stage!! it was an unforgettable moment I’ll never forget and am very honored to stand on any stage where my music takes me.

J Wolfskill

Out of the banks of the Mississippi river, J. Mackenzie Wolfskill emerged in 2021 as a heartfelt singer and songwriter focused on sonically capturing the human experience. His music is progressively changing yet, strong influences have held throughout his music often rooted in African desert blues, psychedelic jam rock, & Americana/indie folk rock. “I enjoy creating with others and feeling as present as I can be, embodying the emotions I play, and getting lost with others in the sonic space, I let the music create itself & it’s different every time,” he says.

Alexa Mueller

Alexa is a singer-songwriter from Hampton, whose hard work and powerful vocals have earned her a solid place among her adult peers. Drawing influence from a blend of blues, country, and classic rock, she performs as a soloist/guitarist at a variety of venues around the Quad-Cities, and also serves as the front man for QC Vinyl Rock-n-Blues Band. Her vocals have been featured at BB King’s in Memphis, as well as through the prestigious Fernando Jones summer Blues program at Columbia College in Chicago where she sang at sites such as Reggie’s Rock Club & Navy Pier. Alexa is 16, a full-time student, and in her free time she is also traveling as a member of the Y-QC Rowing Team. Find her on Facebook under Alexa Mueller Music.

Admission to the Thursday show is $10, and the Redstone Room is on the second floor of River Music Experience, 129 Main St., Davenport. For more information, visit their website.