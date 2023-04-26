A free youth poetry workshop will be held this Saturday, April 29, at Rock Island Public Library, 401 19th St.

In this workshop, they’ll look at some examples of magical poems (including poems by Gwendolyn Brooks); then students will write their own poems, “using our five senses, our memories, and our feelings,” according to the event description. They will close the workshop by sharing poems and look ahead to writing new ones.

Students will be invited to submit their poems to the Gwendolyn Brooks Youth Poetry Awards, a statewide youth poetry competition founded by Brooks herself when she was Illinois’s poet laureate. Illinois Humanities has been proud to present the competition since 2017.

These workshops will be divided into two age groups: grades K-6 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m., and grades 7-12 from 12:30-2:30 p.m. They will be hosted at the Midwest Writing Center by executive director Ryan Collins. Food and drinks will be provided.

Ryan Collins is executive director of the Midwest Writing Center.

Collins (who has a master’s in poetry from Columbia College Chicago) is an English Instructor at St. Ambrose University. He is the author of A New American Field Guide & Song Book, and five poetry chapbooks. His work has appeared widely in anthologies and journals, including Another Chicago Magazine; Booth; Columbia Poetry Review; DIAGRAM; Ninth Letter; PEN American; Spork; Third Coast; Verse Daily; Zócalo Public Square, and many others.

The April 29 event (“To Feel the World as a Poem”) is free and open to students in grades K through 12, but space is limited. To attend, register HERE.