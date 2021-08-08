Artsy Bookworm plans grand opening

Development Association of Rock Island, along with The City of Rock Island, will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for the grand opening of The Artsy Bookworm, 1319 30th St,, Rock Island. Mayor Mike Thoms will preside over the ribbon cutting.

The bookstore sells artwork by local Quad City artists showcased around the store, a news release says. Owner Tamara Felden is an art lover and former professor at Augustana College and The University of Chicago.

In addition to supporting local artists, the store supports Black- and female-owned businesses, using them as a primary source for handcrafted art, toys, gifts and yarn. Everything is organic and cruelty-free, fair-trade and environmentally responsible.