Artwalk returns, helps small business community in downtown Geneseo

Masters of their craft showed off their work in Geneseo Saturday at the annual Artwalk.

It was one of the first events that was forced to go virtual last year because of the pandemic.

For six years, it’s been celebrating local art in all forms — including visual, musical and even culinary.

It’s a great platform for local artists in a town with a rich art culture.

“The arts have been expanding in Geneseo now for about 15 years, and this event is an opportunity to really showcase our art community,” said Geneseo Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Zack Sullivan. “That’s something that they deserve. It’s something that we believe in here in Geneseo, and it also complements our small business community.”

The event is a big boost for local businesses. They rely heavily on foot traffic, which was hard to come by over the past year.

With store owners trying to stay afloat, one says the Artwalk is a way to move forward.

“We enjoy it when people do make their way to Geneseo and find out what’s happening,” said David Smith, owner of Smith Studio and Gallery. “The small businesses … they’ve been working so hard this last year. They’ve been staying open. They’ve been working hard to support the community. It’s nice when the community comes back and supports them.

The Artwalk was the first of many outdoor events to return to the city.

They did encourage public health guidelines.