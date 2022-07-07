An exhibition of artworks by Ioan Marcu is on display through July at the Bettendorf Public Library.

Marcu’s motto is “Slow down and enjoy life. It is not only the scenery you miss by going too fast. You also miss the sense of where you are going and why,” he says in a news release.

In an artist statement, Marcu says this is the reason he attaches a ball on his artwork ankles. “Everybody needs to have a ball attached to their ankle, reminding us to slow down in our life,” he said in the release.

(contributed photo)

Born in Romania, Marcu attended architectural school there, and studied sculpture. He worked as an architectural draftsman in Romania, the release says.

He opened his first art studio in Romania, then followed his family to Davenport. He became a U. S. citizen in 2007 and in 2014 earned a para-educator certificate. He attended Scott Community College from 2015-2016.

His work has been on view previously in the Quad-City Arts Gallery, the RiverCenter in Davenport, Bettendorf Public Library, Scott Community College and the Figge Art Museum.