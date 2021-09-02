Artworks by Rose Frantzen in new art center exhibition

A new series of works by Iowa artist Rose Frantzen is on view at the Muscatine Art Center now through Oct, 31.

Visitors can meet Frantzen 5-7 p.m. Sept. 9 in her exhibition on the second floor of the Stanley Gallery. Admission is free.

Frantzen was born, raised, and returned to Maquoketa, where the rural lifestyle and landscape continue to provide inspiration for her paintings, a news release says.

Her exhibition, “The Optics of Illusion,” is an interplay of portraits in dialogue with optical illusions. “The exhibition dives into our national conversations about identity, tribalism, and ‘othering’ while exploring the likelihood that we might mis-perceive others and even ourselves,” she says.

For example, in “Carrying the Weight on an Occluded Reflection,” the woman’s reflection is inverted and obscured within an archway that seems asymmetrical, within a framework that only appears to be misaligned.

This exhibition is Frantzen’s second at the Muscatine Art Center. In 2018, her series, “Faces of Iowa State,” was on view in the Stanley Gallery. That exhibition featured 39 portraits commissioned by Iowa State University to commemorate presidents, deans, faculty, and alumni.

Frantzen attended the American Academy of Art in Chicago, the Palette & Chisel Academy in Chicago, and the Lyme Academy College of Fine Arts in Old Lyme, Conn. After years of living in Chicago and New York City, Frantzen returned again and again to her hometown of Maquoketa, where she purchased the old city hall and created a gallery with her parents, renovating the building, which now exhibits her work alongside works by her husband, Charles Morris.

The Muscatine Art Center

The Muscatine Art Center is at 1314 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine. Hours are Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Thursday until 7 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Admission is free. Donations are accepted.